Kyle Busch takes pole in XFINITY

Tweet Kyle Busch poses with the pole award after winning the pole for the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag after taking pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota won the pole after posting a time of 30.153 and a speed of 183.862 mph. William Byron will start second in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet after posting a time of 30.167 and a speed of 183.777 mph. Brad Keselowski will start third in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford after posting a time of 30.186 and a speed of 183.661 mph. Kyle Larson will start fourth in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet after posting a time of 30.241 and a speed of 183.237 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 20 JGR Toyota after posting a time of 30.278 and a speed of 183.103 mph.

Daniel Hemric, Matt Tifft, Cole Custer, Brendan Gaughan and Ryan Reed round out the top-10 starters.

Carl Long, Mike Harmon and Morgan Shepherd failed to make the race.

