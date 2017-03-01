Bell takes Truck pole

Tweet Christopher Bell poses with the pole award after winning the pole for the Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after take pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota scored the pole for the Active Pest Control 200 after posting a time of 30.643 and a speed of 180.922 mph. Kyle Busch will start second in his No. 51 KBM Toyota after posting a time of 30.782 and a speed of 180.105 mph. Austin Cindric will start third in his No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford after posting a time of 30.817 and a speed of 179.901 mph. Chase Briscoe will start fourth in his No. 29 BKR Ford after posting a time of 30.851 and a speed of 179.702 mph. Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five in his No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet after posting a time of 30.876 and a speed of 179.557 mph.

Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Timothy Peters, Chase Elliott and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-10.

John Hunter Nemechek and Kaz Grala rounded out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

JJ Yeley, Norm Benning and Jennifer Jo Cobb failed to make the race.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **