Elliott fastest in final practice

by Tucker White On Sat, Mar. 04, 2017

Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 29.487 and a speed of 188.015 mph. Brad Keselowski was second in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 29.552 and a speed of 187.602 mph. Kurt Busch was third in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 29.556 and a speed of 187.576 mph. AJ Allmendinger was fourth in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.565 and a speed of 187.519 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 29.567 and a speed of 187.506 mph.

Ryan Newman, who posted the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 181.429 mph.

C1702_PRACFINAL
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:






Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.