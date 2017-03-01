Elliott fastest in final practice

Tweet Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 29.487 and a speed of 188.015 mph. Brad Keselowski was second in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 29.552 and a speed of 187.602 mph. Kurt Busch was third in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 29.556 and a speed of 187.576 mph. AJ Allmendinger was fourth in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.565 and a speed of 187.519 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 29.567 and a speed of 187.506 mph.

Ryan Newman, who posted the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 181.429 mph.

