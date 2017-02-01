RCR Post Race Report – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the Rheem Team Finish Eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway to Earn Second Consecutive NASCAR XFINITY Series Top-10 Finish

“I really wanted to put the Rheem Chevrolet into Victory Lane but today was just not our day. We were tight and loose depending on how I tackled the corners but Justin Alexander and the team did a great job with adjustments during each of the segment breaks. We did have a issue with fuel pickup or something on initial green flag runs but I know we will work on that in the shop this week and have it sorted out before we head to the next race. Overall, we are making strides as a team and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

– Austin Dillon

Ty Dillon Rebounds from Early Accident to Salvage Lead-Lap Finish

“We had such an unlucky day. We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. We unloaded fast for practice and had a great car in qualifying this morning. But, I ran over something on Lap 2 that blew my right rear tire and I lost it. There was nothing I could do to save it. I got hit in the left side door when I spun, and it tore apart the sheet metal around the wheel. My guys did a great job fixing it and we were moving through the field, but then we over-adjusted between stages one and two and fell back. I’m very proud of my guys. They worked hard to get the damage fixed as best they could to keep us on the lead lap. We’ve had a couple unlucky weeks to start the season, but we’ll get there. Today just wasn’t our day.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric earns first-career NASCAR XFINITY Series top-10 finish in No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet

“I felt like we took a fifth or sixth-place car and ran ninth with it. I made a lot of mistakes on my part, but these guy never gave up. We fought and continuously learned every single lap of the race. We passed a lot of cars and learned a lot very quickly. That should propel us to success moving forward. I really appreciate Blue Gate Bank and everybody coming aboard this Chevrolet Camaro, trusting in us and believing in us to get the job done. I love this group of guys. I love everyone on this team. I love the desire that everyone has. We all want to have success and run well. We’ll take that, we’ll make our notes and we’ll make the most of it moving ahead to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”

– Daniel Hemric

Brandon Jones Finishes 14th After Being Forced to a Back-Up Car in Friday Practice

“Not a bad weekend for us after all we went through. My team and I definitely had a never give up attitude and it showed. We had a fast No. 33 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro to start, but then got forced to the back-up car during second practice when a tire went down and we didn’t qualify where we wanted. So it was an up and down weekend for sure. We got the car handling really well during the race so we were able to make up a lot of ground and finish strong. I definitely have some stuff to work on but happy overall with the result this weekend.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan Overcomes Early Incident to Salvage 13th-Place Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“We had a tight Chevrolet pretty much all race. It was a great comeback for the South Point Chevrolet today. Good strategy by Shane (Wilson, crew chief). He made changes all day but we never seemed to be able to keep up with the track. I messed up and put us behind while trying to stay on the lead lap. Thank you to the lawn care crew at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I was able to come through the grass and not tear the nose off the car. The boys made quick repairs to get us back out, and keep us fighting. I was impressed watching the guys tag in and out during the repair stops. We have a great team this year.”

– Brendan Gaughan

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **