GMS Racing NXS Atlanta Recap – Spencer Gallagher

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Atlanta Recap

Spencer Gallagher and the GMS Racing crew had three practice sessions on Friday. They showcased strength and speed in the No. 23 Allegiant Camaro when Gallagher finished fifth in first practice and continued to make gains throughout the day. Gallagher started Saturday afternoon’s Rinnai 250 from the 21st position. In the early stages of the race, the Las Vegas native reported to crew chief Joey Cohen that he was struggling with a loose-handling chassis causing him to get shuffled backward. Gallagher came to pit road multiple times to try to tighten the handling, but nothing seemed to help the conditions. Though Gallagher went a couple of laps down, the team took advantage of the time on track to gain experience and help build for future success. Gallagher crossed the start-finish line in the 28th position in his first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Quote

“Something was just off on our Allegiant Chevy today. I was fighting with a loose-handling chassis for majority of the race. I came to pit road a few times and Joey (Cohen) made some big changes but nothing seemed to really help. I am really excited to head out west and show everyone what this No. 23 crew and myself are capable of.”

Additional Info

– Gallagher is in the 31st position in NXS Driver points.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

