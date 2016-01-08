Chris Buescher No. 37 Natural Light Chevrolet Las Vegas Motor Speedway Pre-Race Report

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 NATURAL LIGHT CHEVROLET SS

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“We’re pumped about our new sponsor this weekend with Natural Light beer on the hood of the No. 37 Chevrolet,” Buescher said. “In addition to having Natty Light on the car, and one of the brightest paint schemes in the garage, Barstool Sports is joining the party and I’m excited for some fun activities planned for the weekend. Keep an eye on social media!”

TAKING LESSONS FROM ATLANTA TO LAS VEGAS:

“Atlanta (Motor Speedway) and Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) are two very different racetracks, but there are things you can take from Atlanta and apply to Las Vegas,” Buescher said. “The general direction of the way we have things going with our 1.5-mile cars this season can be applied to Vegas. The track is a little smoother, and has a lot more grip from Lap 1 to Lap 100. It’s a really fast racetrack. I’m praying we don’t have 40 mph winds this time. I think that will make tuning the cars a little easier. There will be small things that we’re able to carry over and tune from Atlanta this past weekend.”

1.5-MILE TRACKS:

“There are a lot of racing dynamics that change when we go to 1.5-mile tracks that I’ve found,” Buescher said. “Growing up, short track racing is just different cars. You have always been a lot more aggressive with inputs. I feel like intermediate racing has changed that. It’s a lot smoother, a lot more on-throttle time, especially as we’ve taken power away.”

WEATHER CONDITIONS IN LAS VEGAS:

“Last year with the windy weather conditions was scary,” Buescher said. “The awnings on all the pit road carts were flying off. We feel 10 mph headwinds and tailwinds in the car. When you get 40 mph gusts down the backstretch you find yourself sailing down into Turn 3 way faster than you could ever think was possible. It makes it a handful. The gusts in the middle of the corner will move you a whole lane. It was probably the most difficult conditions I’ve had to drive in, outside of racing road courses in the rain in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. That’s exponentially more painful, but it was interesting, and I don’t think we plan on having to do that again for a long time.”

NEW LOW-DOWNFORCE PACKAGE:

“The good news is we are taking downforce away with the new aerodynamics package to try and even out the fact that we’ve taken horsepower away,” Buescher said. “I do feel like we will have a lot of off-the-throttle time compared to where we have been. So, for me I’m excited about that. The couple of races that we ran the low-downforce package (our 2017 package now) last year, we did pretty well at. That is pretty exciting for me knowing that we were able to run well during those weekends.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“Last weekend wasn’t the race we were hoping for, but as a team I thought we improved a lot,” Owens said. “We definitely learned some things from Atlanta that we can bring with us to Las Vegas, and we’ve got a fun sponsor on our No. 37 with Natural Light on board this weekend. The racing surface at Las Vegas is a lot smoother than Atlanta so between that and the race distance our strategy will be a little bit different.”

________________________________

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 44

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

________________________________

