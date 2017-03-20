DAYTONA 500 Fancam Presented By Outback Steakhouse Returns

Race Fans Can Once Again Tag Themselves, Share Their Experience From NASCAR’s Biggest and Most Prestigious Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 6, 2017) –The popular DAYTONA 500 Fancam Presented By Outback Steakhouse has returned to help race fans relive their experience at the recent 59th annual “Great American Race” where they witnessed a stunning victory by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kurt Busch.

The 2017 DAYTONA 500 Fancam Presented By Outback Steakhouse is a photo technology that transforms a high-definition, 360-degree crowd image of Daytona International Speedway into a unique social media fan experience. Designed to recognize the passion of loyal fans, Fancam captures high-definition images of the crowd all the way down to the seat level and uploads them to a custom landing page where fans can tag themselves and share on Facebook, Twitter and e-mail. On the day of the race, panoramic shots of the crowd were taken at two different points – prior to the DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show featuring Lady Antebellum and at the start of the DAYTONA 500.

Fans who were part of the sold-out crowd that attended the DAYTONA 500 can tag themselves in the image and share it, making for a unique souvenir of their day. For fans unable to attend the race, the DAYTONA 500 Fancam offers the chance to explore Daytona International Speedway and win some great prizes at the same time.

Within the panoramic shot of the DAYTONA 500 start, guests will find three hidden items – a picture of an Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion, a picture of Kevin Harvick and a photo of the Harley J. Earl DAYTONA 500 trophy. Once all three items are located, guests will be entered to win two tickets for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 as well as other great prizes such as autographed items from Harvick and Outback Steakhouse gift cards.

The 2017 DAYTONA 500 Fancam is now live and can be explored by going to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/fancam.

