B.J. McLeod returns to driving duties at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team Looking For Jackpot Runs In Sin City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Officials from B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced that team principal B.J. McLeod will return to the driving duties in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

McLeod will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time in 2017 and 45th of his XFINITY Series career. Denton, N.C. native Clint King drove the car at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway respectively.

McLeod rejoins the tour after competing in the full 33 XFINITY Series schedule last year finishing 20th in series driver points.

Joining McLeod’s No. 78 Chevrolet as an associate sponsor in Las Vegas is Rollin Smoke Barbeque.

There is no love more heartfelt than the love for food. At Rollin Smoke Barbeque, they feel the same way. From their down-home country sides, to their fall off the bone hickory smoked barbeque, they pride themselves in mastering the amazing taste of southern style prepared meals.

With two decades of barbeque experience, their father and son team aim to please.

“I’m looking forward to being in the car this weekend at Las Vegas,” said McLeod. “I enjoy Las Vegas. The sights and sounds and all the exciting things that come with the city is awesome. The fan turn out is always great too.

“With Las Vegas being the first of a three-week stretch out west, a good finish on Saturday will give us some great momentum for Phoenix and then Auto Club.”

In addition to support McLeod’s No. 78 Chevrolet, Rollin Smoke Barbeque will also serve as an associate partner in the team’s other entries at Las Vegas driven by Jeff Green.

David Starr (No. 99) completes the trifecta lineup for B.J. McLeod Motorsports for Saturday’s 200-lap race.

Green will make his 13th start at Las Vegas and looks for his sixth career top-10 finish in Sin City. Green is a former winner at LVMS capturing the checkered flag in Mar. 1997.

McLeod, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his second career XFINITY start at Las Vegas.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his third career XFINITY Series showing in The Silver State aboard the No. 99 Striping Technology Chevrolet.

Bringing Las Vegas entertainment trackside, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) will host local native Chris Wallingford (@mohawk4hire) also known as “Mohawk Chris.” On Saturday, race fans will have an opportunity to meet him, take pictures and learn how they can enter the team’s latest contest with an opportunity to receive official team swag.

For Las Vegas, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is proud to welcome the additional support of ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 36th career XFINITY Series race.

The Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps / 300 miles) is the third of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Mar. 8 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. A second and final practice session is set from 3:00 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Mar. 9 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

Be sure to follow B.J. McLeod Motorsports on social media; Facebook.com/bjmsinc and on Twitter @TeamBJMcLeod.

About Rollin Smoke Barbeque:

There is no love more heartfelt than the love for food. At Rollin Smoke Barbeque, they feel the same way. From their down-home country sides, to their fall off the bone hickory smoked barbeque, they pride themselves in mastering the amazing taste of southern style prepared meals.

With two decades of barbeque experience, their father and son team aim to please.

For a full menu, please visit RollinSmokeBarbeque.com or call 702.836.3621.

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice. Turn your cooler into a freezer. Made in the USA.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Camaro Chevrolets in the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with drivers Jeff Green (No. 8), B.J. McLeod (No. 78) and David Starr (No. 99).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **