CELEBRATE RICHARD PETTY’S 80TH BIRTHDAY WITH $43 TICKETS TO THE CAMPING WORLD 500

“The King” will make a special appearance prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

PHOENIX – In celebration of Richard Petty’s 80th birthday in 2017, Phoenix Raceway is offering fans a special $43 grandstand ticket for the Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 19.

Fans will have a chance to say “Happy Birthday” to the “The King” when Petty makes an appearance on the DC Solar Power Pavilion (formerly Fan Midway) main stage for a Q&A at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 19 prior to the start of the Camping World 500.

The first 80 fans to take advantage of this royal ticket offer will also receive a specialty item autographed by the NASCAR Hall of Famer, after the event. Tickets are located in the Upper Petty Grandstand and a portion of each purchase will be donated to the Petty Family Foundation/Victory Junction.

Tickets to all events throughout Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

