Trevor Bayne – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Las Vegas – Sunday, March 12 at 3:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Las Vegas

Trevor Bayne will make his seventh career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. In six previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-10 finish, a ninth-place result in 2012.

Bayne’s top-10 effort at Las Vegas came in the March 11, 2012 event after starting from the 25th position.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Bayne ranks ninth in positions gained in the final 10 percent of a race at Las Vegas.

Bayne previously raced at Las Vegas in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making five starts and recording three top-fives, five top-10s and has an average finish of 5.4. Bayne finished in the top 10 in every start he made at the 1.5-mile oval.

Recapping Atlanta

Bayne took the green flag from the 15th position on Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway and fought a loose-handling condition for much of the day. Despite the handling condition, Bayne battled for position in the top 10 throughout Stages 2 and 3, before ultimately recording a 12th-place finish.

Matt Puccia at Las Vegas

Puccia will call his sixth MENCS race at Las Vegas on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish is third with former Roush Fenway teammate Greg Biffle in the 2012 event at the 1.5-mile oval.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m fired up to get back to the track this weekend in Las Vegas. We had some really good speed last week in Atlanta and I’m excited to see how that will transfer over to this week. Vegas has always been a really fun track to race on and I’m confident (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will give me a solid Ford Fusion that will unload just a fast as last week. I also want to thank everyone at Performance Plus for coming on board. This is the first race of the season with these guys on our Roush Fenway Ford and I hope that we give them a great show on Sunday.”

