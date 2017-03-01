Bubba Wallace – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Las Vegas

Wallace will make his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace earned a best finish of seventh in the 2015 event at Las Vegas.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Wallace is ranked fourth in average speed early in a run (171.048 mph) and ninth in average speed late in a run (167.468 mph) at Las Vegas.

In 22 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on 1.5-Mile tracks, Wallace has recorded three top-fives and 12 top-10s, with a best finish of third at Chicagoland Speedway in Sept. 2015

In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas, Wallace recorded two top-five finishes and two top-10 finishes, with a best finish of second in 2014.

Recapping Atlanta

Wallace overcame an extremely loose Leidos Mustang during the first two stages of the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway to charge through the field in the final stage and earn a sixth-place finish.

Seth Barbour at Las Vegas

Barbour will call his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Las Vegas. In three previous starts, Barbour has earned a best finish of 15th in 2014 and 2015 with Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ryan Reed.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Las Vegas:

“Vegas is a pretty cool track to race on. We had a good run going here last year before we got caught up in a wreck. We had a solid run last week in Atlanta where we showed a lot of character and that this is a group that will never give up. I’m ready to get back on the track this weekend and have another good run with our Leidos Mustang.”

