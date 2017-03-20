Ryan Reed – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Las Vegas

Ryan Reed has three starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS), finishing 15th in both 2014 and 2015, then 13th in 2016.

Reed also has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at LVMS in 2012 where he finished 17th after starting the race in the 18th position.

Last Time at Vegas

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed and the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team finished 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting 18th and having to make an unscheduled pit stop to remove debris on the grille of the car.

Atlanta Recap

On the heels of his win in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Ryan Reed earned a 10th-place starting spot in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang. Over the course of the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway the handling went from extremely tight to loose, resulting in an 18th-place finish.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Las Vegas

“I love heading out west and I’m looking forward to the next three races on the west coast. I have a love-hate relationship with Vegas, but we had speed in our car last weekend in Atlanta, but just didn’t get it handling how we needed during the race. I think we can build on that and go get a good finish this weekend in Vegas.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

