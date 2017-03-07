Wallace Ready to Build on Strong Atlanta Run in Vegas

CONCORD, N.C. (March 7, 2017) – Fresh off of a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace is excited for what lies ahead as the NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was big for us,” said Wallace. “We showed how we will never give up and will fight to get the best finish we can. That gives everyone on this Leidos team a lot of optimism as we get ready for Vegas this weekend. There’s a whole new attitude around our shop and it’s really fun to be a part of.”

Wallace, who will be making his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the 1.5-mile oval, looks to improve upon a best finish of seventh in this event in 2015 when the race goes green on Saturday.

“This weekend will be fun,” added Wallace. “Hopefully we can fire off fast right off of the truck and be able to run a smart race and get a solid finish with our Leidos Mustang.”

The NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, March 11 at 4pm EST on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

