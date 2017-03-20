Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has four-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 15.0 and average finishing position of 21.5.

In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR XFINITY season and his third XFINITY career win.

Stenhouse has a total combined seven starts (XFINITY and Sprint Cup) at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 10.0.

Last time at Vegas

Despite having to serve a pass through penalty for being too fast on pit road, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded to take the checkered flag in the 12th position.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Next weekend, Fastenal will serve as the primary of the No. 17 machine at Phoenix International Raceway.

Stenhouse Jr. Honored at the Mississippi State Capital

Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a resolution commending and congratulating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his numerous racing achievements and overall impressive career as a professional racecar driver. Stenhouse was recognized during the session with his mom and dad.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m really looking forward to Vegas. Our Roush Fenway Racing Fords were strong at Atlanta so hopefully we can keep that trend going. Las Vegas has been a good track for me. Last year I got a speeding penalty on pit-road so if we can be mistake free on pit-road and keep adjusting on our Fastenal Ford throughout the race, I think we should leave Las Vegas with a solid finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **