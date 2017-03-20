Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Las Vegas Advance
by Official Release On Tue, Mar. 07, 2017
Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
Crew Chief: Brian Pattie
Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway
ADVANCE NOTES
Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Stenhouse has four-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 15.0 and average finishing position of 21.5.
In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR XFINITY season and his third XFINITY career win.
Stenhouse has a total combined seven starts (XFINITY and Sprint Cup) at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 10.0.
Last time at Vegas
Despite having to serve a pass through penalty for being too fast on pit road, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded to take the checkered flag in the 12th position.
On the Car
Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.
Next weekend, Fastenal will serve as the primary of the No. 17 machine at Phoenix International Raceway.
Stenhouse Jr. Honored at the Mississippi State Capital
Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a resolution commending and congratulating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his numerous racing achievements and overall impressive career as a professional racecar driver. Stenhouse was recognized during the session with his mom and dad.
Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:
“I’m really looking forward to Vegas. Our Roush Fenway Racing Fords were strong at Atlanta so hopefully we can keep that trend going. Las Vegas has been a good track for me. Last year I got a speeding penalty on pit-road so if we can be mistake free on pit-road and keep adjusting on our Fastenal Ford throughout the race, I think we should leave Las Vegas with a solid finish.”