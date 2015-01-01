Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Wants Victory Lane in Las Vegas

DEARBORN, Mich., March 8, 2017 – As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads west for its annual three-race West Coast Swing, Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team will be trying to improve on their season-best second place in the Daytona 500 and finish Sunday’s Kobalt 400 in victory lane.

A year ago, Blaney raced the MQL Ford Fusion to the first of his eight top-10 finishes of the 2016 NASCAR campaign, taking the checkered flag in sixth position.

The Las Vegas track has been a good one for the 23-year-old Wood Brothers driver. In addition to his sixth-place Cup finish in 2016, he finished second in the 2015 XFINITY Series race and grabbed the pole in the 2014 Camping World Truck Series contest at the Nevada speedway.

RYAN BLANEY LAS VEGAS FAST FACTS:

Started 14th and finished 6th in 2016

Started 30th and finished 19th in 2015

Finished second in 2015 XFINITY Series race and won the 2014 pole in the Camping World Truck Series

WOOD BROTHERS LAS VEGAS FAST FACTS:

This is the team’s 17th start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Has a pair of top-10 finishes

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

“Atlanta gives you a good idea of where your intermediate cars are against the field, but the races at Atlanta and Vegas are quite different. Atlanta is a four-tire strategy race all day and you have to do your passing on the track. Vegas may create scenarios where two-tire or fuel-only strategies come into play that allow you to gain track position on pit road. The tire-wear rates are much higher at Atlanta than Vegas, and that also changes some of the setup variables as well as the strategy options.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1, FS2 & FOX

Friday March 10, 2 p.m. ET – Practice, FS1

March 10, 7:45 p.m. ET – Pole Qualifying, FS2

Saturday March 11, Noon ET – Final Practice, FS1

Sunday March 12, 3:30 p.m. ET – Kobalt 400, FOX

