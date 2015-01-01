RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 57 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets have earned 10 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes with eight different drivers – Clint Bowyer, Jeff Burton, Austin Dillon, Dale Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Paul Menard and Mike Skinner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,742 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,105 wins, 475 top-five finishes and 1,031 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Viva Las Vegas … EMS World Expo is returning to Las Vegas this fall. The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma will fund an EMT or paramedic for free admission and $1,500 of travel expenses to attend the 2017 Expo. The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma Scholarship funds continuing medical education to help save the lives of injured kids around the world. Visit EMSworldexpo.comfor more information.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3 and @RyanJNewman. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3, www.facebook.com/PaulMenard27 and www.facebook.com/RyanNewmanNASCAR.

Catch the Action … The Las Vegas 400 will be televised live Sunday, March 12 beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



This Week’s Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has not finished worse than 21st, earning his best finish of fifth at the track in 2016. He’s a former race winner in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series (2015) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (2010). His best Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fourth (2014) and he earned pole awards in the XFINITY Series (2015) and the Camping World Truck Series (2010).

Welcome, Lucas Oil … Lucas Oil, the official provider of premium motor oil for ECR engines and Richard Childress Racing, has powered RCR and ECR Engines to over 50 victories since the inception of the partnership in 2014. The Lucas success story has been built upon hard work, an unparalleled line of premium products and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. To purchase Lucas Oil for your own vehicle, visit: http://lucasoil.com/products/lucas-motor-oil

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway fan midway area on Sunday, March 12 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. He is also scheduled to visit Rheem’s High Efficiency Air and Water Road Show Mobile Unit, which will be on display in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway fan midway area, on Sunday at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What makes Las Vegas Motor Speedway unique?

“The bumps. I feel like it’s pretty bumpy, but also starting to move around quite a bit there. Move up to the top, move back to the bottom and chase that rubber. There is even some grip in the middle of the track sometimes. You can really move around and find speed.”

Is Las Vegas Motor Speedway a hard track to get a rhythm going since the series only visits that track once a year?

“No, not really. I feel like I’ve been very comfortable there since the first time I stepped there in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Last year, or year before last, I won the Vegas race in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. I wish they would go there twice. I truthfully do, not only because of the location, but it’s a good track.”

Paul Menard and the No. 27 Valvoline / Menards Chevrolet SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway …

In 10 starts at the 1.5-mile track, Menard has an average start of 24.2 and finish of 16.5. He’s collected one top-five and three top-10 finishes while leading nine laps and completing 99.2 percent of laps in competition.

About Valvoline … Valvoline is a leading worldwide producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. It ranks as the #2 quick-lube chain and #3 passenger car motor oil brand in the United States. The brand operates and franchises nearly 1,050 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers in the United States. It also markets ValvolineTM lubricants and automotive chemicals; MaxLifeTM lubricants created for higher-mileage engines, SynPowerTM synthetic motor oil; and ZerexTM antifreeze. Key customers include: retail auto parts stores and mass merchandisers who sell to consumers; installers, such as car dealers, repair shops and quick lubes; commercial fleets; and distributors. For more information, please visit Valvoline.com.

Meet Menard … Come by the Rheem display located in the LVMS midway on Friday at 2 p.m. PST to meet Menard.

PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

What is unique about Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Vegas, for being a fairly recently paved track has a lot of bumps, but different than Atlanta Motor Speedway. It has almost like a higher frequency chatter bump. Atlanta’s bumps are really big and rolling, where Vegas has these really high frequencies which almost wants to pick the tires up. So, it’s a shock specialist’s nightmare.”

Do you like the West Coast swing?

“Yeah, I do like it. Going back and forth a few years ago was pretty brutal on everybody, especially the truck drivers. To just be able to stay out there all week the last couple of years and this year is a lot nicer.”

This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 550th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in the third event of the 2017 season. In 16 Cup Series events, Newman owns one pole award (2005) along with four top-five and eight top-10 finishes. His best result of third came in 2015 with Richard Childress Racing in the Caterpillar Chevrolet. The South Bend, Ind., native has an average start of 12.4 and average finish of 16.1. He’s led a total of 112 laps in competition. In the last six races at LVMS, Newman ranks eighth in most Cup points earned.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG … Caterpillar Racing driver Ryan Newman, crew chief Luke Lambert and the No. 31 team members from Richard Childress Racing will be on hand Thursday at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to tour Cat’s two exhibit areas totaling 60,000 square feet. As part of the experience, Lambert will go live on RCR’s Facebook page at approximately 2:45 p.m. PST to give fans a chance to see the latest Caterpillar machines used in excavating, grading, paving and aggregates mining and handling. Then at approximately 3:50 p.m. PST, fans are welcome to watch Caterpillar go live on its Cat Products Facebook page for an interview with Newman and Lambert as well as a chance to see live demonstrations showcasing the new Cat Command remote control system and line-of-sight remote control. For more details, visit Cat CONEXPO .

Featured Caterpillar Dealers … Finning Canada and Wyoming Machinery Company are the featured Cat dealers for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend.

Finning (Canada) is a division of Finning International Inc., the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta Finning (Canada) sells, rents and provides customer support services for Caterpillar equipment and engines in British Columbia, Yukon, Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Northwest Territories and a portion of Nunavut. They serve a diverse range of industrial markets, including mining, forestry, construction, pipeline/oil field construction, agriculture, government sector, marine, transportation, fisheries, and the commercial transport industry. For more information, visit www.finning.ca.

Wyoming Machinery Company supports three of Wyoming’s major industries – mining, construction, and oil & gas – in addition to many others. Each of our five branches focuses on one or more of these major industries. The Casper branch serves the markets for mining, petroleum, on-highway trucks, construction, and governmental business. At the Cheyenne branch, the focus is on-highway trucks and general construction. The Rock Springs branch is similar to our Cheyenne branch with the addition of serving the oil & gas customers in southwest Wyoming. We now have two branches in Gillette serving the mining industry, as well as the oil & gas and heavy construction industries.” For more information, visit www.wyomingcat.com.

National Wild Turkey Federation Month … Bass Pro Shops is showing its support in a new way this month for the National Wild Turkey Federation and its members which includes Newman. During NWTF month, shoppers at participating Bass Pro Shops stores are invited to donate their change to the leader in upland wildlife habitat conservation by rounding up their purchase total to the nearest dollar. For more information: BPS NWTF month.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the key or keys to running well at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“It seems like in order to be successful you need to get through the bumps in Turns 1 and 2. And then you have to have a good overall balance in Turns 3 and 4 as well as getting your splitter right. Raw speed and horsepower are always important because of the banking and the size of the track but ride and drivability are needed in order to have the ability to pass.”

What is the most difficult thing to figure out?

“It’s all about getting the car to ride good through Turns 1 and 2. It’s just because the front straightaway has so much of an arc to it. If you carry good speed through Turns 1 and 2, it just makes the back straightaway that much longer.”

As a driver, what do you believe to be a challenge at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“It seems like we always go through some swing in weather. It might rain. It might be 75 degrees or 45 degrees. It seems like the sun always bakes Turns 3 and 4 more so than Turns 1 and 2. Turn 2 is always shaded no matter what time of day it is, so getting a good grip on Turns 1 and 2 versus Turns 3 and 4 as a driver sometimes is a challenge.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 40 Series starts at the 1.5-mile paved oval, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2015). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 7,464 laps of the 8,027 (93 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated four pole awards, 12 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, led 527 laps and averages a starting position of 8.8 and finishing position of 10.9.

Atlanta Review … Austin Dillon was the highest RCR finisher in eighth, Daniel Hemric was ninth, Brendan Gaughan 13th and Brandon Jones 14th, respectively, in the XFINITY Series Atlanta 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Points … RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers are scattered through the driver point standings as the Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the third event of the season. Brendan Gaughan is currently fourth, Daniel Hemric is ninth and Brandon Jones is 17th. The No. 2 RCR and No. 3 RCR teams are second and 10th, respectively, in the owner point standings. Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric had a promising showing at his first 1.5-mile event, earning his first top-10 finish of the season. Hemric is currently second in the Rookie of the Year standings, seven points behind the leader.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this weekend’s XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern time on FS1. It will also be broadcast live on Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

This Week’s Rheem Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In four previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has earned one victory (2015), two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes and one pole award. The RCR driver holds an average starting position of 5.5 coupled with an average finishing position of 4.8.

EcoNet Enabled with Rheem … Several new Rheem products are ‘smart,’ WiFi enabled to give contractors helpful diagnostic information and also serve consumers. Rheem has formed partnerships with NEST and Wink, compatible with Rheem’s own EcoNET platform. Fans who visit Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have an opportunity to see these technologies first-hand by visiting Rheem’s High Efficiency Air and Water Road Show Mobile Unit, which will be on display in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway fan midway area all weekend. Various drivers from the Rheem racing family are scheduled to make appearances to the display all weekend, including Dillon, on Sunday at 9:20 a.m. P.T.

Welcome Aboard! … Dillon, the 2013 XFINITY Series Champion and 2012 Rookie of the Year, returns to regular XFINITY Series competition this season. This season, he’ll continue to share driving duties with fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teammate Paul Menard. In addition, Ben Kennedy will join the RCR lineup for nine races thanks to a commitment from Rheem, Menards and RCR to help continue the tradition of developing talent and growing the sport.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Is there anything you can take from Atlanta Motor Speedway to Las Vegas Motor Speedway? The two tracks look virtually the same from the air but I’m sure from your seat there are quite a few differences …

“In qualifying trim I think we’ll be able to use some of the things that we used at Atlanta Motor Speedway just because for one lap you have the grip to go fast. The Rheem Chevrolet will definitely be more trimmed out for Las Vegas Motor Speedway because there’s a little more grip out there but as the tracks have both aged they’ve gotten to the point that drive-ability means a lot.”

This Week’s Nexium® 24HR Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Ty Dillon has four previous starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS), earning top-15 finishes in all four of those races. His highest finish of seventh place came last year. Dillon also captured the pole at the 1.5-mile track in 2014. He has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at LVMS and will make his rookie debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.

No Heartburn for Dillon … When it comes to treating heartburn, use the brand more doctors and pharmacists choose for their own frequent heartburn. A Nexium® 24HR regimen – just one pill a day, every day for 14 days – gives you the complete protection from frequent heartburn that you’re looking for.

Meet Dillon … Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet Dillon throughout the weekend in Las Vegas. On Thursday, March 9, he will be at the Walmart on Boulder Highway with Nexium® 24HR signing autographs beginning at 5:15 p.m. PT. Later that same evening, Dillon will be at the South Point Hotel & Casino signing autographs with his Richard Childress Racing teammates. The session will begin at 8 p.m. PT in the Grandview Lounge. Dillon will also be at the Rheem display in the LVMS Fan Zone on Friday afternoon, starting at 2:15 p.m. PT.

TY DILLON QUOTES:

Are you excited to head out for #NASCARGoesWest?

“I love NASCAR’s West Coast swing. It’s always a good time. Usually we stay out West, and I use that time to go mountain biking and kind of explore the area a little bit. Las Vegas is a fun racetrack, and, obviously, it’s in one of the biggest, most fun cities that we visit. Everybody looks forward to going on that trip.”

What makes Las Vegas Motor Speedway a unique race track?

“Las Vegas is a track that is a little bit different than most. The track is starting to get more worn out. It’s getting rougher, and when you start adding characteristics like that, the track becomes its own animal that you can’t really compare to others. It’s nice that as it gets more worn out and rough, more lines are developing that you can use all the way across the race track.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 21 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The 26-year-old driver has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, earning a runner-up finish in 2016 and a sixth-place finish in 2015.

Meet the Driver … Hemric will be part of a Richard Childress Racing driver autograph session at the Grandview Lounge at the South Point Hotel & Casino, starting at 8 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 9. The XFINITY Series Rookie of the Year contender will also be signing autographs at the Rheem display in the fan midway on Saturday, March 11, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Welcome The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas … The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a luxury casino and resort offering a decidedly different perspective. Located at the heart of The Strip, its unique vertical multi-tower design offers spectacular views of the vibrant city. From its commitment to integrating art into every experience to the world renowned Restaurant Collection and distinct entertainment venues, the 3,005-room resort features oversized residential-style living spaces with expansive, one-of-a-kind private terraces. Luxurious amenities include a 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa and salon; unique pool experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, clubs and lounges; an eclectic line-up of retailers and a premier lineup of culinary experiences. For more information visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Rearview Mirror: Atlanta … Making his first mile-and-a-half start in the XFINITY Series, Hemric had a solid outing last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro was quick throughout the weekend’s practice sessions and started from the sixth spot. During the race, Hemric overcame restarting on the outside lane multiple times, a slow pit stop early and a slight brush with the wall to finish in the ninth spot, earning his first career XFINITY Series top-10 finish.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

This will be your first XFINITY Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but you have had success there in the Camping World Truck Series. What do you think about racing there in this series?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite mile-and-a-half tracks because it has a lot of character. Turns 1 and 2 have pretty big swells, which allows the driver to search around for the best line and it seems as if the racing groove always widens out. I have only run the truck races there at night, so it will be interesting to have all of our on-track activity during the day. It’s just a fun place. No matter what, everyone gets pumped up to go to Vegas. That trickles down through the system and gets the drivers pumped up, too. I love what the racetrack has to offer. All of those West Coast tracks have a sandy grit material that sits on the racetrack, which makes it much different than a place like Charlotte or Atlanta.”

How has the early part of the season gone so far and have you been getting acclimated to the new team?

“It’s been good. Crew chief Danny Stockman has been a great leader and has made sure we are all communicating, not only at the race shop prior to the season starting, but also away from the track and the shop. It has been good to get to know all of these guys and spend time with them. We tested at Phoenix before the season started and knocked the rust off there. Going to Daytona felt like putting on an old shoe. We all knew each other and it was just a matter of us going and trying to find as much speed in the No. 21 Chevrolet as we could.”

Brandon Jones and the No. 33 Turtle Wax/Menards Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…

Coming off a solid top-15 finish in Atlanta, Jones and his No. 33 Turtle Wax/Menards Chevrolet Camaro head west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Jones has one previous XFINITY Series start at the 1.5-mile track, in which he started fifth and finished sixth. The 20-year-old driver also has one Camping World Truck Series start from 2015, which resulted in a top-five finish.

Leaving Atlanta… Jones leaves his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway with his first top-15 finish of the season. It was an up-and-down weekend for the Georgia native, as he was forced to a back-up car during the second practice of the weekend when a tire went down and pushed Jones into the wall. However, he and his No. 33 team worked hard on dialing in the back-up car’s handling and were able to come together to earn a respectable 14th-place finish on Saturday.

Meet Brandon Jones… Brandon Jones will be available for a fan Q&A at 12:15 p.m. PT at the Team Chevy Stage on Friday, March 10. Come out, get your questions answered and grab an autograph from Brandon!

Autographs Please… Brandon Jones will be signing autographs alongside his Richard Childress Racing teammates at the Grandview Lounge in the South Point Hotel & Casino on Thursday, March 9, from 8 – 9 p.m. PT.

Hello, Turtle Wax… For the past 70 years, Turtle Wax has been a leader in the car care industry, formulating innovative product lines to meet the ever-changing needs of both car consumers and the automotive industry. With humble roots in Chicago, Illinois, Turtle Wax continues to be a family-owned and operated business with sales in more than 90 countries. Follow their passion for driving on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and discover our breakthrough innovation at turtlewax.com.

Welcome back, Menards… A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

You’ve had a great showing the two times you’ve raced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in NASCAR, starting and finishing in the top-10 both times. What about the track do you think suits your racing style?

“Las Vegas is a fun track for me, and I’ve had some good success there in the past. The pavement is relatively newer than some of the other tracks we visit, and there is low banking around the corners, so with the heat out there the track is slippery and fun to race on. You can carry a lot of speed around there, even in the corners. We almost had a top-five finish in the XFINITY Series but had to go into fuel conservation mode during the closing laps last year, so I’m ready to get back there and grab the finish we deserved.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Brendan Gaughan is scheduled to make his seventh start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at his hometown track during Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300. In six previous XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, he has earned one top-five finish, four top-10 finishes, led 10 laps, averages a starting position of 12.8 and a finishing position of 9.5. Gaughan earned one victory at LVMS in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2003, leading 137 laps.

Career Milestone … Gaughan is set to make his 500th NASCAR career start this weekend in the 300-mile event at LVMS. His career spans 20 years, with participation in the top-three national touring series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

Visit the South Point … South Point Hotel offers more than 2,100 guestrooms and overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Casino offers top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a race and sports book area; a fabulous 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment; a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex; a state-of-the-art, 64-lane bowling center; and a 165,000-square foot convention center; South Point Arena and Equestrian Center features more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country’s most unique events. For more information, call (702) 796-7111 or visit southpointcasino.com.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet the Las Vegas Native … On Thursday, March 9, Gaughan is scheduled to participate in an autograph session at South Point Hotel & Casino with his RCR teammates. The session is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. PT in the Grandview Lounge. Gaughan will participate in a question-and-answer session located in the Neon Garage on Friday, March 10, beginning at 12 p.m. PT. On Saturday, March 11, Gaughan is scheduled to sign autographs beginning at 8:45 a.m. PT. at the South Point Hotel & Casino booth located in the fan Midway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, Gaughan will participate in an autograph sessions at the Rheem Comfort display beginning at 9:40 a.m. PT, and the South Point Hotel & Casino display beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE:

Home game for you at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, how is it racing in your backyard?

“Yeah it is the double-edge sword. It’s the home track and everyone loves being home. However, it keeps me very busy. I have my new whiskey company this year and it will be available at the track. It is definitely an interesting week, I do love racing at home. I love Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the people there and everything they have afforded me during the last two decades. I’m really excited to get there, can’t wait to get to Vegas and have a South Point Chevrolet that can stay up front all day.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **