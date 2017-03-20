NASCAR’s Winningest Owner Nominated for 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Tweet Photo Credit: Brad Keppel

Jack Roush Makes Distinguished List for Second Consecutive Year

CONCORD, N.C. (March 8, 2017) – In 1988 Jack Roush ventured into the unknown territory of NASCAR racing, starting a single car team out of Liberty, N.C. His No. 6 Ford Thunderbird lasted only 19 laps in its Daytona 500 debut that year. Thirty years later, Roush stands as the winningest owner in NASCAR history, having taken his Fords to victory lane on 323 occasions – most recently this season at Daytona – in NASCAR competition and having lifted NASCAR season championship trophies on eight occasions. For his efforts, contributions and accomplishments, Roush has been nominated for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Known as a leader in the garage for finding and developing talent, Roush has seen 19 different drivers win in NASCAR competition in his race cars, and six different drivers bring home NASCAR season championships.

Roush’s multi-car efficiency of scale model become one of the most successful in NASCAR history, with his organization placing and unprecedented five teams in the 2005 10-team ‘Chase’, after coming off back-to-back Sprint Cup Championships in 2003 and 2004. Roush has also been recognized as one of the premier leaders in the garage in driver development, with Roush Fenway having led drivers to 13 NASCAR rookie of the year awards. All-in-all, 19 different drivers have celebrated in NASCAR victory lane with Roush and his teams.

An engineer at heart, Roush has always employed a solutions-based approach, be it in competition, business or safety initiatives. He has been involved in numerous safety innovations, including the roof flaps designed to disrupt airflow and prevent cars from going airborne that now are standard equipment for all NASCAR racers.

Mark Martin, the first driver to drive for Roush in NASCAR, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last January. Martin piloted Roush Fenway’s flagship No. 6 Ford from 1988 until 2006. During that time, he and Roush earned 35 Cup victories. At the end of his tenure at Roush Fenway, Martin held a record five prestigious IROC (International Race of Champions) Championships and a then-record 47 NASCAR XFINITY Series wins. For his career, Martin posted 96 career NASCAR victories, with the majority coming in Roush owned equipment.

