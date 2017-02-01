NASCAR Racing Schedule for Las Vegas

Tweet Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as it begins a three-race west coast stint. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series will both compete this weekend. The XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 will be televised on FS1 Saturday at 4 p.m. Sunday’s Cup Series Kobalt 400 will be broadcast on FOX at 3:30 p.m. with a scheduled green flag start at 3:46 p.m.

The Kobalt 400 event will be comprised of three stages. Stage 1 and 2 will consist of 80 laps each with a final stage of 107 laps (267 total laps). Saturday’s XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 will also consist of three stages. Stage 1 and 2 will each be 45 laps in length with a final stage of 110 laps (200 total laps).

Brad Keselowski has the momentum heading into this weekend’s competition with his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week and is also the defending Cup Series race winner at Las Vegas. In eight starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, he has captured two victories (2014, 2016) with three top fives and 10 top 10s.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 10:

On Track :

2-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

4-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

6-6:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS2

7:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS2

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

12:15 p.m.: Chris Buescher

12:30 p.m.: Matt Kenseth

12:45 p.m.: Kurt Busch

1 p.m.: Brad Keselowski

1:30 p.m.: Brendan Gaughan and Spencer Gallagher

3:45 p.m.: Las Vegas Motor Speedway announcement

5:10 p.m.: Kyle Busch

9 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

Saturday, March 11:

On Track :

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

6:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, March 12:

On Track/Pre-Race Coverage :

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Raceday Pre-Race Show – FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Sunday FOX Pre-Race Show – FOX

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – FOX

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

7 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Cup Series Kobalt 400 Raceday TV/Radio Coverage:

Broadcast Booth: Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon

Pit Reporters: Jamie Little, Chris Neville, Vince Welch and Matt Yocum

In-Race Analyst: Larry McReynolds

Race / Hollywood Hotel Host: Chris Myers

Analysts / Hollywood Hotel: Jeff Gordon, Darrell and Michael Waltrip

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90

Kobalt 400 Entry List:

