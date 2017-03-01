Ross Chastain Las Vegas Preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 09, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview
Boyd Gaming 300
Saturday, March 11
Race 3 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO VEGAS
LAS VEGAS – Ross Chastain has recorded a lot of laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race.
Although still in the early years of his NASCAR career, Chastain has raced in two Xfinity and two Camping World Truck Series events at the 1.5-mile track.
That gives him an air of confidence heading into Saturday’s race, the third Xfinity event of the season.
“I feel like I know the ins and outs of that track,” Chastain said. “In some ways, it’s like the other mile-and-half tracks, but it really gets your attention because it’s so fast. I’m looking forward to trying it again.”
Chastain is 15th in Xfinity driver points.
Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.