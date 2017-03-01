Ross Chastain Las Vegas Preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview

Boyd Gaming 300

Saturday, March 11

Race 3 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO VEGAS

LAS VEGAS – Ross Chastain has recorded a lot of laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, site of Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race.

Although still in the early years of his NASCAR career, Chastain has raced in two Xfinity and two Camping World Truck Series events at the 1.5-mile track.

That gives him an air of confidence heading into Saturday’s race, the third Xfinity event of the season.

“I feel like I know the ins and outs of that track,” Chastain said. “In some ways, it’s like the other mile-and-half tracks, but it really gets your attention because it’s so fast. I’m looking forward to trying it again.”

Chastain is 15th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.