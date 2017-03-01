Harrison Rhodes Las Vegas Preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 09, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 01
Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview
Boyd Gaming 300
Saturday, March 11
Race 3 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
RHODES 10th IN XFINITY POINTS
LAS VEGAS – Harrison Rhodes sits 10th in Xfinity Series driver points entering the third race of the season.
The Boyd Gaming 300 is scheduled Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Rhodes will drive the G&K Services No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.
“We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start,” said Rhodes, who rejoined JD Motorsports for the start of this season. “Now the thing is to keep it going. Las Vegas is a fun track. I’m sure we’ll have a good car there.”
Saturday’s race will be Rhodes’ third at the 1.5-mile track.
Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.