Harrison Rhodes Las Vegas Preview

Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview

Boyd Gaming 300

Saturday, March 11

Race 3 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

RHODES 10th IN XFINITY POINTS

LAS VEGAS – Harrison Rhodes sits 10th in Xfinity Series driver points entering the third race of the season.

The Boyd Gaming 300 is scheduled Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Rhodes will drive the G&K Services No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

“We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start,” said Rhodes, who rejoined JD Motorsports for the start of this season. “Now the thing is to keep it going. Las Vegas is a fun track. I’m sure we’ll have a good car there.”

Saturday’s race will be Rhodes’ third at the 1.5-mile track.

Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.