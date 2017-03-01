Garrett Smithley Las Vegas Preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview

Boyd Gaming 300

Saturday, March 11

Race 3 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

SMITHLEY READY FOR LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS – Garrett Smithley will carry an 11th-place standing in Xfinity Series driver points into Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smithley started the season with a flourish at Daytona International Speedway, finishing eighth. He followed that with a 27th-place run last week in Atlanta.

“Daytona was great, and we dropped back a bit last week,” Smithley said. “But we’ve had great cars. I enjoyed racing at Las Vegas last year (for the first time). It’s a fast track that’s challenging.”

Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.

