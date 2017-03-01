Garrett Smithley Las Vegas Preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 09, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Las Vegas Motor Speedway preview
Boyd Gaming 300
Saturday, March 11
Race 3 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
SMITHLEY READY FOR LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS – Garrett Smithley will carry an 11th-place standing in Xfinity Series driver points into Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Smithley started the season with a flourish at Daytona International Speedway, finishing eighth. He followed that with a 27th-place run last week in Atlanta.
“Daytona was great, and we dropped back a bit last week,” Smithley said. “But we’ve had great cars. I enjoyed racing at Las Vegas last year (for the first time). It’s a fast track that’s challenging.”
Practice is scheduled at 4 and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the race green flag at 4 p.m.