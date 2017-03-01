Roush Fenway Racing Will Again go #RFRTruckin From Las Vegas to Phoenix

Race team to offer comprehensive coverage of hauler trip with No. 17 team on 300-mile journey

CONCORD, N.C. (March 9, 2017) – For the third year in a row, Roush Fenway Racing will offer fans an inside look at an often overlooked part of the #NASCARGoesWest trip, by riding in the No. 17 Fastenal team hauler — an International Trucks LoneStar — from Las Vegas to Phoenix. The team will document the 300-mile, six-hour journey across its robust social media channels, encouraging fan interaction throughout the #RFRTruckin voyage.

The western expedition begins Thursday night with a look at the Las Vegas hauler parade through the famed Las Vegas strip. It continues Sunday night after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when the Roush Fenway teams will swap out primary and backup cars for next weekend’s Phoenix race.

The campaign will then take an inside look at the average week for a hauler driver as they prepare the trucks and supplies for the next race. The drive from Las Vegas to Phoenix will begin on Tuesday, March 14. The trip will culminate when the haulers park at Phoenix International Raceway on Thursday, March 16.

Fans can follow along with unparalleled access to the excursion, which will include Q&As and live video from the haulers, using ‘#RFRTruckin’. Fans are encouraged to engage socially throughout the week, going behind-the-scenes to see an integral part of the NASCAR experience that is often unseen.

In 2015, the team documented the November journey from Texas Motor Speedway to Phoenix International Raceway; a trip spanning over 1,000 miles and 18 hours of driving. The unique journey captured the hearts and minds of the NASCAR fan base, generating more than 10 million unique impressions throughout the weeklong journey.

