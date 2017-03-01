Kobalt 400 – Race Advance – Matt DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Can-Am Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 3: Kobalt 400

Off to a hot start: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 Can-Am Ford team have already had a year of career-bests. The team currently sits 18th in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points and has already gotten its’ best ever finish (9th) and best qualifying effort (22nd) outside of group qualifying at a super speedway. Look for another hot start in Vegas.

New to Vegas: Unlike many other tracks on the schedule, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series only goes to Las Vegas Motor Speedway once a year. Matt DiBenedetto has only raced at the speedway once in the premier series of NASCAR. In that start in 2016, Matt qualified 34th and finished 31st with BK Racing.

NASCARGoesWest: DiBenedetto will be flying in Thursday after spending time on a retreat with other members of the Go Fas Racing team management and Can Am personnel. They spent the week riding Ski-Doo snowmobiles, a member of the BRP family, for well over 100 miles in the beautiful town of Alpine, WY. DiBenedetto called the retreat “refreshing and an absolute blast”. Refreshed and ready to go, Matt looks for another challenge this weekend as he takes on a warmer environment in the No.32 Can Am/Kappa Ford Fusion.

DiBenedetto on Vegas: “It’s been a wild first few weeks with the Go Fas Racing team. Even though from the outside it looks like we are really happy and overachieving, we believe that the best results are still ahead of us. Atlanta didn’t go the way we hoped, but we’re looking at Vegas as a form of redemption. The Can-Am/Kappa team is ready for this trip and we’re excited to continue what is already a great season.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-869 to serve as the primary car. This chassis is new to Go Fas Racing as of this year and has not yet raced for our team.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Vegas:

Starts: 1

Average Start: 34

Average Finish: 31

ABOUT OUR TEAM:

About Can-Am|BRP: BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

