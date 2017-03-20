Morgan Shepherd Carries 50th Anniversary Celebration To Las Vegas

CONOVER, NC- Morgan Shepherd and crew are set to carry his 50th Anniversary Celebration into Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, March 11th.

”We’ve got a new car we’re bringing to Vegas,” says Shepherd. “We took it to Atlanta, but had issues with the fuel pump as well as a few other kinks, so we didn’t make the race. That’s okay, though, as we think we’ve got them worked out. We put it on the pull down rig, made a bunch of changes, so we’ll head to Vegas and do the best we can there for Visone RV and all our other partners and friends.”

Morgan scored two Top 20 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The Boyd Gaming 300 will mark his 7th Series start at the high-speed, mile and a half track.

Shepherd and the team continue their “Thank You’s” to all the fans who have stood by faithfully and been supporters of Morgan and the team for 50 years. “Our fans and supporters are amazingly loyal and understand that our effort is about more than racing,” adds Shepherd.

Visone RV will serve as primary sponsor Morgan for the Rinnai 250. “Visone RV has partnered with us for a good while,” he says. If you got to the Visone RV website, visonerv.com, you’ll see that they have the world’s largest selection of motor home parts.”

Joining Visone RV as associate sponsors of the #89 Chevy are RacingGraphics.com, DynaDiggr, PPG, Fel-Pro, WIX, SDD- Signs & Displays Direct, IMPACT and BMRS.

The Boyd Gaming 300 will be broadcast live at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 11th on FS1, PRN and Sirius Channel 90.

FAST FACTS:

• The Boyd Gaming 300 will be Morgan’s 7tht NXS race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

• The Boyd Gaming 300 will be Morgan’s 403rd series start.

• 2017 marks Morgan’s Golden Anniversary, celebrating 50 years in racing.

• The #89 Chevy Camaro SS will feature a special gold and black paint scheme to mark Morgan’s 50th Anniversary.

For more information on Morgan Shepherd / Shepherd Racing Ventures, visit www.morganshepherd.com

You can follow Morgan Shepherd on Facebook, @M89Shepherd

You can follow Morgan Shepherd on Twitter, @Mshepherd89

For more information on Visone RV, visit VisoneRV.com

For more information on CM2, visit www.CM2agency.com or you can follow CM2 on Twitter, @CM2Agency

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **