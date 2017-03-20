Truex Fastest in First Practice at Las Vegas

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 27.907 and a speed of 193.500 mph. Brad Keselowski was second in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 27.980 and a speed of 192.995 mph. Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 27.981 and a speed of 192.988 mph. Kyle Larson was fourth in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 28.020 and a speed of 192.719 mph. Matt Kenseth rounded out the top-five in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 28.031 and a speed of 192.644 mph.

Kasey Kahne, who ran the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 184.712 mph.

