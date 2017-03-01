CHICK-FIL-A ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL CHICKEN SANDWICH OF PHOENIX RACEWAY

Promotional partnership brings the Chick-fil-A cows to the NASCAR race weekend

PHOENIX – The cows are coming to Phoenix Raceway – Chick-fil-A and Phoenix Raceway launched today a partnership that will have race fans seeing spots throughout the Camping World 500 NASCAR race weekend on March 17-19.

Fans won’t miss the famous Chick-fil-A cow on the restaurant’s hot air balloon located behind Turn 2 of the one-mile oval. The partnership with the restaurants of the Phoenix region also brings Chick-fil-A’s famous cows to the race track where fans can see them at their display on the DC Solar Power Pavilion (formerly Fan Midway). Also at the Chick-fil-A display, fans will be able to create their very own customizable plush cows featuring their name and the Phoenix Raceway logo.

“We are proud to announce a partner that shares a vested interest in the community like Chick-fil-A,” said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. “We look forward to bringing their unique brand to the track for our fans to engage with throughout the weekend.”

Phoenix Raceway and Chick-fil-A celebrated the partnership at the Arizona Ave. and Ocotillo location in Chandler, Ariz., on Friday, March 10 by unveiling the new 2017 paint scheme on the Phoenix Raceway Toyota Camry show car.

“The Chick-fil-A franchisees in Phoenix are excited to partner with Phoenix Raceway to bring Chick-fil-A fun to race fans at the track,” said Bruce Ploeser, Chick-fil-A Phoenix Operator and Marketing Board member. “It is an honor to be part of this amazing partnership.”

Tickets for the Camping World 500 NASCAR race weekend start at just $25 and can be purchased online, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

About Phoenix Raceway Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to once again host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights on April 29. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the upcoming Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

