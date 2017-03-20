Keselowski Takes the Pole in Sin City

Tweet Brad Keselowski poses with the pole award trophy after winning the pole for the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Rachel Myers/SpeedwayMedia.com

Brad Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday after earning pole position for the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford scored the pole after posting a time of 27.881 and a speed of 193.680 mph. Martin Truex Jr. will start second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota after posting a time of 27.913 and a speed of 193.458 mph. Ryan Blaney will start third in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford after posting a time of 27.920 and a speed of 193.410 mph. Matt Kenseth will start fourth in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota after posting a time of 27.923 and a speed of 193.389 mph. Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet after posting a time of 27.956 and a speed of 193.161 mph.

Joey Logano, Kasey Kahne, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top-10.

Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott rounded out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

With 39 entries, nobody failed to make the race.

