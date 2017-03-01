Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Puts Mustang In Las Vegas Victory Lane

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Boyd Gaming 300 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 11, 2017

JOEY LOGANO – No. 12 REV Ford Mustang – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – “It was hard to figure out what to do and what lane to pick, but the one thing we did know was we had a very fast REV Ford Mustang. Brian Wilson and all the guys that bring this 12 car out, that’s three wins in a row for this 12 car, so that’s something I’m proud to be a part of and work with these guys. Man, it’s a lot of fun to have these Team Penske cars fast again in this XFINITY Series. Man, it feels good. Those restarts were crazy, though. You don’t know what lane to pick. It depends on who is a good pusher, trying to remember what was going on the last one, but, overall, I’ve got to thank Discount Tire, Snap-On, PPG, Shell/Pennzoil, Coke, Wheels Up, everyone that helps us out with this whole Team Penske organization. I’m proud of it.”

DARRELL WALLACE JR. – No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang – HOW DID YOU GET THROUGH YOUR ILLNESS TO FINISH SIXTH TODAY? “I’ve been racing for 15 years and that always makes me feel better anytime I can climb in a race car, so that helped out a lot. It was tough, though. Under caution I just wanted to go to sleep every time, but I can’t thank my guys enough. We had such a fast race car. We drove up to fourth there. We had a good long-run car. On balance we were flopping back-and-forth from free to loose it seemed like on every restart. It was a handful to start with, but she had some speed. It’s a good run for Leidos again, but I wanted a top five. That’s where we should have been. We were fourth to fifth all day. We got a little bit more speed to gain, but I tell you it’s fun coming back to the race track. Being fast, hell, I’ll do it with the flu every time when we’re that good.”

RYAN REED – No. 16 Lilly’s/American Diabetes Association Ford Mustang – “Our day was a lot of up-and-down. I knew we had a decent car. We faded at the end. I think if there’s one thing we’ve got to get better at is closing these deals out, which we did today. I felt like we had an eighth or ninth-place car and finished ninth. It wasn’t exactly how I saw it going down, but we got the finish. We fought hard all day and there’s a lot to be proud of and a lot to build off of, and the 6 had a really good run, too, so we’ve got good Ford Mustangs right now.”

COLE CUSTER – No. 00 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang – “We started out with some radio problems and then got those fixed. I got better as the day went on with restarts and we definitely had a good long-run car and we got better by the end. I was able to make our way up there and got lucky by avoiding that wreck right there at the end. It was right there in front of us. I can’t say enough about all of our guys at Stewart-Haas and Ford with all of their support. It’s been a great first few races and we’re looking forward to the rest of them.” DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’VE GOT SOME SOLID MOMENTUM GOING TO PHOENIX? “Yeah, for sure. Our goals were to kind of get through the west coast swing solid and see what we’ve got from there. We’re accomplishing our goals right now and it’s gonna put us in a good spot for the rest of the season.”

