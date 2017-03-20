PHOENIX RACEWAY FAN GUIDE FOR MARCH 17-19 CAMPING WORLD 500 NASCAR WEEKEND

ZOOMTOWN, U.S.A.® fans encouraged to arrive early and enjoy full schedule of activities

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway is encouraging fans to come out early and enjoy the full NASCAR experience during the Camping World 500 event weekend, March 17-19. In addition to the Camping World 500 on Sunday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m. (local), the race weekend at Phoenix Raceway will include the DC Solar 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. and Gatorade Pole Day on Friday, March 17 featuring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.

FAN ACTIVITIES & GUIDELINES

A NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway is an experience like no other. Expect exciting racing on the track and a fun party atmosphere throughout the raceway. Whether it be a die-hard fan cheering on their favorite driver or a first-time fan catching NASCAR fever, Phoenix Raceway is the place for race day excitement and entertainment. Fans can expect to have a great time while taking part in the interactive displays on the DC Solar Power Pavilion (formerly Fan Midway) or experiencing great live entertainment on one of the many stages.

A full list of fan guidelines, including when to arrive, what to expect, recommended attire, what fans can or cannot bring and a full list of activities scheduled throughout race weekend is available by visiting www.PhoenixRaceway.com and selecting the “Visiting PIR” tab at the top of the homepage and browsing to the “PIR 101: Raceday FAQ’s” page.

ZOOMTOWN TAXI

Phoenix Raceway is introducing a brand-new amenity added for fans – the ZOOMTOWN Taxi golf cart service. From Patron Transportation, the transportation service will make its debut at Phoenix Raceway for the Camping World 500 weekend. The ZOOMTOWN Taxi is available to take fans throughout the facility for one low cost of $5 per seat one-way, or $125 an hour for a five-person tour. Operating 24 hours a day, fans can simply flag down a ZOOMTOWN taxi for a safe ride around the track Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.

The track will continue to provide free shuttles and ADA golf cart services throughout the weekend to and from select locations.

EL SOL PRE-RACE PIT PASS

Fans can get up close to their favorite teams and cars to get a behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR in action with an El Sol Pre-Race Pit Pass for only $60 ($65 week of the race) for the entire weekend. The El Sol Pre-Race Pit Pass entitles pass holders to a variety of added, backstage action on the Camping World 500 race day, including:

· Garage Walk Access where fans can catch a glimpse of their favorite driver or car as they roll out of the garage and onto Pit Road before the start of the race (participants randomly selected).

· Driver Introductions Access to pit road and the track to watch driver introductions.

· Photo Opportunities: Access to pose in Gatorade Victory Lane for a picture.

· Start/Finish line: Fans can leave their own mark by signing the Start/Finish Line on the track.

Fans who purchase an El Sol Pre-Race Pit Pass will receive a redemption coupon that can be taken to any of our El Sol Pre-Race Pit Pass Redemption Booth locations at Gates 3 and 8, as well as on the DC Solar Power Pavilion (formerly Fan Midway) between the Foyt and Bobby Allison Grandstands — during pre-race pit access hours. El Sol Pre-Race Pit Passes do not allow access to the NASCAR garage areas. Learn more about the El Sol Pre-Race Pit Pass here.

DRIVER AND CELEBRITY APPEARANCES

There’s nothing like the driver access fans get to enjoy in NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway. Fans can see and hear some of their favorite drivers and NASCAR legends throughout race weekend. On Friday, March 17 there will be not one, but two autograph sessions for Phoenix Raceway fans. At 11:30 a.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet the stars of tomorrow by attending a free NASCAR XFINITY Series autograph session on the DC Solar Power Pavilion (formerly Fan Midway) near Corporate Village. At 2 p.m. on Friday, at the same location kids 12 and under will be able to meet the sports brightest stars before they get behind the wheel in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Gatorade Pole Day.

Fans will have a chance to say “Happy Birthday” to The King as part of Richard Petty’s 80th Birthday celebration when he makes an appearance on the DC Solar Power Pavilion main stage for a Q&A at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Also on Sunday, a star-studded list of drivers will take the Budweiser ROLL-BAR stage prior to the start of the Camping World 500. See full schedule below:

Sunday, March 19

8:45 a.m. // Ruben Garcia Jr.

9:00 a.m. // Michael McDowell

9:15 a.m. // Daniel Suárez

9:30 a.m. // Kevin Harvick

9:45 a.m. // Jimmie Johnson

10:00 a.m. // Jeffrey Earnhardt

RACE WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT

Kicking off at Busch Garage on Thursday, March 16 and lasting up until the Camping World 500 checkered flag, Phoenix Raceway is full of race weekend live entertainment.

A one-of-a-kind sports bar at Phoenix Raceway, Busch Garage features live music and racing-themed food and drink specials nearly every night throughout each race weekend at the track. Busch Garage is located just outside of Turn 2 behind the Bobby Allison Grandstands, and is open to all fans attending events at Phoenix Raceway at no additional cost. The highly-creative bar environment — designed exclusively with race fans at Phoenix Raceway in mind — welcomes patrons with 32-foot illuminated signage and features custom furnishings, a specialty bar, and a number of flat-panel television monitors highlighting thrilling on-track racing action.

Each night, of race weekend, the Busch Garage will feature live music and theme nights. Fans will get to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with NiceRide’s Friday Night Shenanigans featuring Black Beards Delight and Arizona’s own Christopher Shayne. Special St. Patrick’s Day beads and Phoenix Raceway prizes will be given away throughout the weekend as part of a promotion with the track’s official mobile gaming provider FunWall and their mobile gaming tournament at Busch Garage.

Highlighting the main stage on Sunday, March 19, Phoenix Raceway welcomes country music star Colt Ford to the Valley of the Sun. The concert, which will take place at 10:30 a.m., is just one part of race-day excitement that is free to all fans with a grandstand ticket.

Famous for deconstructing popular music, DJ Michaelis will once again put his own twist on the traditional driver introductions before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debuts in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway in the Camping World 500.

Below is the full entertainment lineup:

Thursday, March 16

7:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // The Crown Kings

9:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // Harry Luge

Friday, March 17

7:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // Black Beards Delight

9:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // Christopher Shayne

Saturday, March 18

7:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // Donny Grubb Band

9:00 p.m. // Busch Garage // Harry Luge

Sunday, March 19

10:30 a.m. // DC Solar Power Pavilion Main Stage (formerly Fan Midway Stage) // Colt Ford

Tickets to all events throughout Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to once again host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights on April 29. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the upcoming Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

