An Easy, Hop, Skip, Jump or Walk – Talladega Superspeedway’s New Parking Upgrades Save Time & Gets Fans Closer to Grandstands

Fans Have Two New Ultra-Convenient Day Parking Options for May’s GEICO 500 & Sparks Energy 300

TALLADEGA, AL – Fans who want an up-close, ultra-convenient day parking spot which will allow them a shorter, quicker entry to the grandstands for Talladega Superspeedway’s Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series and GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events, May 6-7, now have a great opportunity with the track’s new Parking Upgrade options.

The upgrades, which consists of “Preferred” and “VIP Experience” lots, are located behind the frontstretch grandstands. They are easily accessible and give fans the opportunity to arrive to the track on race days on their time frame, knowing they have a guaranteed spot just a short hop, skip, jump or walk away from NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue. The Upgrade Parking options include:

Preferred Regular Parking:

Pre-Purchase or Race Day (Cash Only) – Saturday Only: $10.00 / Sunday Only: $20.00

2-Day Savings Package (Pre-Purchase Only) – $20 total; Saturday: $5.00 / Sunday: $15.00

VIP Experience Parking:

Pre-Purchase Only – $50.00

“For fans who prefer to park and quickly get to all the exciting festivities on race day, we now have perfect options to easily experience it all,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Requests have kept coming over the years for the addition of reserved parking lots with guaranteed closer grandstand access. Both the new Preferred and VIP Experience Parking areas will provide that opportunity, and at a reasonable price.”

In addition to the new Parking Upgrades, Talladega continues to offer a multitude of other day parking areas for free. In addition to providing tram services on certain areas of the property, Talla-Taxi, which was introduced last fall as part of patron transportation, will be in effect for the May weekend. Fans can call or text a pickup request, or flag down one of the unmistakable black and yellow checkered carts during the weekend.

Talladega Superspeedway’s advanced-ticket options for the May events are available for a limited time and include $10 off regular pricing for the May 7 GEICO 500 (which gives admission to Saturday Night Concert featuring The Charlie Daniels Band) and $5 off regular pricing for the Sparks Energy 300 on May 6. Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50.

Incredible three-and four-wide pack racing returns to Talladega Superspeedway for another exciting, action-packed weekend, featuring the GEICO 500 on Sunday, May 7. For ticket and preferred parking information log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-855-518-RACE. Event schedule for May 5-7 includes the following activities:

Friday, May 5:

8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice

10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice

12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice

1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice

3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

5:00 PM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race (76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)

7:30 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions

Saturday, May 6:

9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

12:00 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)

3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band

Sunday, May 7:

1:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series. Log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

