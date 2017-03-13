WISE HEALTH SYSTEM SIGNS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT AS ENTITLEMENT SPONSOR FOR APRIL’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

FORT WORTH, Texas ( March 13, 2017 ) – Wise Health System has signed a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway to serve as the entitlement sponsor for April’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race and as the speedway’s official healthcare provider.

The five-year agreement is a multi-pronged sponsorship that is anchored by the entitlement rights for the XFINITY Series race that will be re-branded as the “My Bariatric Solutions 300.” The 300-mile, 200-lap race is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 , and will be televised live on FOX beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT .

Wise Health System also will be the “Official Healthcare Provider of Texas Motor Speedway” and that sponsor designation will provide enhanced medical equipment and services for the NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends, beginning with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500/My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR doubleheader on April 7-9 . No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

“By making a long-term sponsorship commitment, Wise Health System has identified that the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway is an important, major event on the NASCAR schedule,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “My Bariatric Solutions has improved the quality of life for thousands of people throughout Texas as well as across the nation. Wise Health System, through this sponsorship, also is providing important medical benefits to the speedway with new equipment for our care centers, and a mobile sports medicine unit for our competitors. The health and safety for our competitors and our fans is vital to us.”

Wise Health System, based in Decatur, Texas,provides inpatient and outpatient services at more than 100 locations in 11 counties in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including hospitals, primary care and specialty clinics, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, imaging centers and bariatric clinics.

Wise Health System is one of the nation’s busiest and most successful weight loss surgery hospitals. Its program, known as My Bariatric Solutions®, offers with three clinic locations and a mobile unit multiple bariatric procedure options to help patients, who have been unsuccessful through traditional means of weight loss, discover a happier, healthier life.

“We are extremely excited to join with the Texas Motor Speedway family and sponsor the ‘My Bariatric Solutions 300,’ ” Wise Health System CEO Steve Summers said. “My Bariatric Solutions, a service of Wise Health System which offers a complete range of health services throughout North Texas, has provided weight control solutions to thousands from all over the nation over the last 10 years. We look forward to this new relationship and the opportunities that it brings.”

As the “Official Healthcare Provider of Texas Motor Speedway,” Wise Health System will provide state-of-the-art equipment to both the infield care center that serves the racing community as well as the outfield care center that assists fans during race weekends.

Another valuable benefit will be an on-site Fit-N-Wise Sports Medicine unit that will be fully staffed and provide free services to the competitors throughout the NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends. The Fit-N-Wise Sports Medicine program, a Wise Health System Service, provides a variety of services including treatment of sports-related injuries including sprains, strains, simple fractures and lacerations; strength/conditioning programs; performance analysis; joint injections; and evaluation and correction of muscle disorders. The program also is designated as a Center of Excellence in managing muscle, bone, joint and spine disorders and injuries.

About Wise Health System: Wise Health System, based in Decatur, Texas, is committed to leading the growth and development of health care services in its area and providing quality, specialized care for individuals and families.Wise Health System provides inpatient and outpatient services at more than 100 locations in 11 counties in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including hospitals, primary care and specialty clinics, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, imaging centers and bariatric clinics.Wise Health System, formerly Decatur Community Hospital, was established in 1973 by the City of Decatur as a Hospital Authority to enhance community health care delivery and to address the future health care requirements of a growing community.Additionally, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospital Organizations has accredited the hospital since 1982. In retaining this status, the hospital is acknowledged to meet or exceed established health care standards by the nation's premier hospital accreditation agency. Decatur Community Hospital officially changed its name to Wise Health System in April of 2001. With more than 1,300 employees and growing, Wise Health System continues to be the largest employer in Wise County. For more information, please visit www.wisehealthsystem.com

About My Bariatric Solutions®: Wise Health System is one of the busiest and most successful weight loss surgery hospitals in the United States through its program known as My Bariatric Solutions®. Wise Health System has been granted accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). MBSAQIP works to advance safe, high-quality care for bariatric surgical patients through the accreditation of bariatric surgical centers. A bariatric surgical center achieves accreditation following a rigorous review process during which it proves availability of physical resources, compassionate and sensitive care as well as meeting high-quality surgery standards of practice. My Bariatric Solutions® is owned and operated by Wise Health System. For more information, please visit http://mybariatricsolutions. com