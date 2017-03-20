GMS Racing NXS Phoenix Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Kingman Chevrolet Camaro

Phoenix Stats

Gallagher will make his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Phoenix Raceway.

Best Finish: 23rd

Additional Info

– Gallagher made his first NXS start at Phoenix Raceway in 2016.

– Will pilot GMS chassis No. 202; Gallagher piloted this chassis at Richmond International Raceway in 2016 (Start: 22nd/ Finish: 17th).

Quote

“I am really pumped to be returning to Phoenix in the (NASCAR) XFINITY Series. It’s exciting to compete at a track that you have experience at. Phoenix is very challenging. Turn three especially. It offers a lot of opportunities for errors. You have to be very patient getting back to the gas because of how turn 4 is laid out. I am really hoping for a strong finish and a good points weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

