Ty Majeski to Make NASCAR Debut in Iowa

CONCORD, N.C. (March 14, 2017) – Regarded as one of the most talented up-and-coming drivers in motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing developmental driver Ty Majeski will make his NASCAR debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 24 at Iowa Speedway. Majeski boasts ARCA Midwest Tour Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and was one of 11 drivers named to the NASCAR Next 2016-17 class. iRacing.com, the world’s premier online racing game/simulation, will serve as the primary partner on Majeski’s Ford for the race.

“I’m really excited to make my NASCAR XFINITY Series debut with Roush Fenway at Iowa,” said Majeski. “From the first time you sit in a race car, your dream is to compete in NASCAR and this is the next big step in what we have been working towards.”

“It’s also really cool to have iRacing on board,” said Majeski, who is the No. 1 ranked iRacer in the world with over 830 wins in 1,112 starts. “I use it as a tool to keep my skills sharp and they have been a great partner, supporting me at many levels throughout my career.”

“We noticed Ty right away on iRacing with his winning so many races,” said Tony Gardner, president of iRacing.com. “Then after sponsoring his late model for the last three years, to sponsor his debut race in the XFINITY Series and be a part of his continued growth and development, is pretty special for us.”

Majeski, a senior in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was chosen as the number one pick in Speed 51’s 2016 Short Track Draft. He recently moved to Concord, N.C. where he will work closely with Roush Fenway’s aerodynamic and shock departments. The move will allow the young driver to build on his educational background in engineering and the practical experience gained through racing late model cars across the country.

“I’m just trying to dig in and learn something new each day,” added Majeski. “Racing is an extremely technical sport and being able to relay the proper information from the car to the crew chief is critical. The more I can talk like an engineer, the better the adjustments will be in the car.”

Starting his racing career in go-karts at the age of nine, Majeski holds the Snowball Derby track record at Five Flags and has earned many of late model racing’s biggest wins, including the 2015 and 2016 Governor’s Cup and 2016 World Series of Asphalt Championship at New Smyrna Speedway.

In 2015, Majeski was one of seven drivers to compete in the first-ever class of Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP). Majeski not only excelled during his on-track performances – earning the maximum number of points in the competition – but also showed his dedication to the KDDP in how he represented the program off-track. In establishing his own driver development program for young go-kart drivers, Majeski highlighted the organization’s mission to serve young talent. Majeski’s outstanding performance in the KDDP led to him being crowned the inaugural Kulwicki Cup Champion for 2015.

About iRacing.com

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, the SRO Motorsports Group, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

