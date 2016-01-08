Chris Buescher No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet Phoenix International Raceway Pre-Race Report

CHRIS BUESCHERNO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SSPHOENIX INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“The new paint schemes keep rolling through, and we’re excited to showcase our first paint scheme of the season with Scott Products,” Buescher said. “We had Cottonelle on the hood for the Daytona 500, but this is the first paint scheme to highlight Scott Products as a whole. I know with two big dogs at home, we always have Scott towels on hand and in the motorhome. You just never know when you’re going to need it!”

GETTING AROUND PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY:

“I have a hard time getting around Phoenix,” Buescher said. “I wish I knew what I was doing wrong there to be able to pick it up. I feel like as a race car driver, we have different relationships with each racetrack. For example, Daytona International Speedway and I have a love/hate relationship. At Phoenix, I try really hard to keep a very optimistic mindset going into a weekend. I try and put everything out of my head, but Phoenix has been tough for me in the past. I just haven’t figured that place figured out yet. AJ was able to go out and test at Phoenix before the season started, so hopefully that gives us some good starting points to be fast off the truck. Phoenix is a fun racetrack and by design I love the idea. It’s something very different from any other track on the schedule.”

SPRING RACE TAKEAWAYS FOR THE FALL RACE:

“There are definitely things from the spring race at Phoenix that we can take with us and apply to the fall race,” Buescher said. “The general set-up can stay very similar, especially if you find something that works. I feel like Phoenix doesn’t change as much as some places do from a summer to a fall race in terms of track conditions. Some of these places we go to the weather is great one time and then it’s scorching at others.”

CHALLENGING ASPECTS OF TURNS AT PHOENIX:

“I think probably the most challenging turn at Phoenix is Turn 1,” Buescher said. “The restarts on Turns 3 and 4 are wild, but they’re manageable. Turn 1 is very difficult. The way the car wheels up when you get into the turn is really difficult. You have to slam on the brakes, and then the sun gets into your eyes and you’re trying to focus on being able to see and braking into the corner and not getting into someone else. It’s a challenge getting into Turns 1 and 2. And with the new track configuration next year, it’ll be interesting to see what that does to the turns as well.”

RESTARTS AT PHOENIX:

“I’ve been behind people that miss shifts on restarts, and that’s frustrating,” Buescher said. “You lose a lot of track position when your lane does not go. And that’s why we get three and four wide getting into Turn 1 (adding to the difficulty). With the inside wall coming right up to the white line at Phoenix, it makes it very difficult to manage that and be able to pass someone. So, that’s always an issue. You just hope and pray it goes smoother than the time you remember. And as long as you get through it, it moves the chaos to the next end of the racetrack when you go into Turn 3.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“The No. 37 Scott Products team is continuing to learn every weekend and bring new lessons to new racetracks,” Owens said. “The fun part about the beginning of the season is every track is new. The first track that we repeat isn’t until the end of the summer. So it’s a new challenge every week. I was able to join our teammates in Phoenix for a test before the season started and worked with Randall (Burnett, No. 47 Chevrolet Crew Chief) to try and improve our short track program and get some good notes to bring to the No. 37 team in our first run at Phoenix.”

________________________________

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 45

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

________________________________

Follow us on JTGRacing JTGRacing