Stenhouse Jr – Phoenix Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Phoenix International Raceway

· Stenhouse has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 17.8 and average finishing position of 22.0.

· Stenhouse has a total combined (XFINITY and MENCS) 14 starts at Phoenix earning six top-10 and three top-five finishes.

Last time at Phoenix

After leading the Roush Fenway Racing qualifying efforts, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to take the checkered flag in the 23rd position after an untimely caution following a green flag pit-stop cost him a lap to the leaders.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Next weekend, Fastenal will serve as the primary of the No. 17 machine at Auto Club Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Phoenix:

“Phoenix is a tough one-mile track. We participated in the February test session, which we think we learned some things. Last year we had some issues with our brakes overheating, but we think we have those issues resolved. Generally, Phoenix is a good track for us. We will keep working on our Fastenal Ford throughout the race and hopefully leave Phoenix with a solid finish.”

