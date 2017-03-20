Bubba Wallace – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Phoenix

Wallace will make his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace has one top-10 in four career starts at the one-mile oval, an eighth in the Nov. 2015 event.

In 38 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on tracks between one and two miles in length, Wallace has recorded four top-fives and 16 top-10s, with a best finish of third at Chicagoland Speedway in Sept. 2015.

In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix, Wallace recorded a best finish of sixth in the Nov. 2014 event.

Recapping Las Vegas

Wallace overcame flu-like symptoms to earn a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace, who started from the 16th position, charged through the field and battled for position inside the top 10 for much of the 200-Lap event.

Seth Barbour at Phoenix

Barbour will call his eighth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Phoenix. Barbour earned an eighth-place finish with Wallace in the Nov. 2015 event at the one-mile oval.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Phoenix:

“Phoenix is a fun track to race on. We had a really good Leidos Mustang when we were here last fall and I feel like we can unload with that same speed again this weekend. Our season has gotten off to a really good start and I’m confident that we can keep the good runs going in Phoenix.”

