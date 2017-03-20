Trevor Bayne – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Phoenix – Sunday, March 19 at 3:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Phoenix

Bayne will make his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Phoenix International Raceway this weekend.

Bayne previously raced at Phoenix in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making 10 starts and recording one top-five finish, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 13.1. Bayne finished in the top 10 in six consecutive races at Phoenix from Nov. 2011 to Nov. 2014.

Bayne’s top-five effort came in the March 2, 2013 event after starting and finishing in the fourth position.

Recapping Las Vegas

Bayne took the green flag from the 20th position on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fought a tight-handling condition rolling through the corner for much of the day. Despite the handling condition, Bayne battled for position in the top 15 throughout Stages 2 and 3, taking the checkered flag in the 13th position.

Matt Puccia at Phoenix

Puccia will call his 12th MENCS race at Phoenix on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish is third with Roush Fenway teammate Greg Biffle in the 2012 event at the Arizona track.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Phoenix:

“We’ve started off on a really positive note with this AdvoCare team so far in 2017 and I’m confident that we can continue that this weekend in Phoenix. Phoenix is a challenging track that races a lot like a short track. I’m ready to get there this weekend and hopefully we can have another solid run on Sunday.”

