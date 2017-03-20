Ryan Reed – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Phoenix

Reed has competed at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR) seven times in the NASCAR XFIINTY Series.

Reed finished sixth in the fall last year at Phoenix, his best finish at the 1.0-mile track. Reed qualified third for that race, which prior to his second-place starting position in Daytona this season, was his best XFINITY qualifying position.

Recapping Vegas

Ryan Reed started Saturday afternoon’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 10th position and was a factor in the top-10 the majority of the 200-lap race, even a vibration mid-race and a loose handling No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang couldn’t keep him from persevering. When the checkered flag waved, Reed was scored ninth.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Phoenix

“Phoenix is obviously a really cool race track and I think a lot of drivers like it, being one of the few short tracks. For me, being on the west coast is that much more special. I have a ton of family every time I go out there. I watched my Dad race there growing up and last year at the second Phoenix race we had one of our best races of the year, qualifying third and finishing sixth. I have a lot of confidence going to Phoenix and I’m looking for another good run.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.