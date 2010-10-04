AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 FRY’S CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY PREVIEW

Race: Camping World 500

Date/Time: Sunday, March 19th / 3:30 PM ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

ClickList: “We’re continuing to tell people about how easy ClickList is to use,” Allmendinger said. “You sign up, you order your groceries online and then you go pick them up when ready. I’ve tried it out myself and it so convenient. If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Phoenix International Raceway: “Phoenix is a flat track, but the corners are different,” Allmendinger said. “Turns 1 and 2 are definitely different than when you go through 3 and 4. It’s a tough racetrack that’s for sure.

One-of-a-kind: “We don’t go to any other place like it,” Allmendinger said. “So, that is what makes it sort of unique. There are certain racetracks that you can kind of judge off of and say ‘Oh we run well here’ and it’s going to be like ‘this’ place, so that is the kind of set-up we are going to go to. At Phoenix, you don’t go to a lot of places like it and then on top of it, you kind of start the season there and you basically end the season there. Everything that you’ve done in a nine-month span changes so much. Even if you run well at the first race you don’t guarantee yourself that you are going to run well the second race. There’s a lot that goes on during the season and it’s just unique because the races are so split apart and we just don’t go to really any racetracks like it.”

Fortunate to be able to test: “We were fortunate to be able to do a test at Phoenix,” Allmendinger said. “We learned some things. We have some work to do at Phoenix. That’s the place where over the last couple of years for whatever reason it’s been challenging for us. I thought the test helped us though. As we have done a few races so far with this aero-package, it’s a lot different. A team like ours doesn’t get a lot of wind tunnel time or really any. We’ve got to almost start over. That’s what we are trying to figure out, this new aero-package and what the car wants. The more downforce you can get is always a good thing, but you’ve got to get the right balance to go with it and get the right package. That’s what our team is working on right now. Phoenix is another place we’ve got to go to work at.”

NASCAR Goes West: “I always enjoy the West Coast swing, somewhat coming home,” Allmendinger said. “The weather out here is pretty nice and I enjoy being out here. I’ll take a little time for myself and hit the reset button from Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) maybe play some golf before I get into Phoenix.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 302

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 48

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

________________________________

AJ MEDIA/SPONSOR APPEARANCES:

Sunday, March 19th

AJ Allmendinger sponsor meet & greets at PIR

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **