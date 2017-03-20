Furniture Row Racing – Did You Know

Did You Know

…Martin Truex Jr. has scored four of his eight career NASCAR Cup Series wins in the last 15 races (Darlington, Chicago, Dover, Las Vegas). The other four victories came in his previous 393 races.

…Truex’s four victories in the last 15 races is the most in the Cup series during this time period, which dates back to the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4.

…Six of Truex’s eight career victories have been with Furniture Row Racing.

…Four current members of the Furniture Row Racing team have been present at the team’s seven career victories. Joe Garone (president), Cole Pearn (crew chief), Nick Kerlin (shock specialist) and Clayton Hughes (spotter).

…Pearn was the lead engineer at the first team victory in Darlington, S.C. (May 7, 2011, Regan Smith driver) and crew chief at the other six.

…Truex became NASCAR’s first driver to sweep all three stages with his performance in Sunday’s race victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

…Truex leads the Cup series in bonus playoff points with seven.

…Of Truex’s eight Cup victories and 13 XFINITY wins, only one has come earlier in the season than his win Sunday in Las Vegas (March 12) and that was his XFINITY victory in Mexico City on March 6, 2005.