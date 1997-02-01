Roush Fenway Advance – Phoenix International Raceway, One-Mile
Roush Fenway Racing Prepares for Battle in the Valley of the Sun
Roush Fenway Racing heads back west for the second-consecutive weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Phoenix International Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on 17 different occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
MENCS
Phoenix
Sun.3/19/17 – 3:30 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Phoenix
Sat. 3/18/17 – 4:00 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
Hooked on Phoenix
Roush Fenway has started 270 combined NASCAR races at Phoenix, collecting 17 wins (7 MENCS, 8 NXS, 2 NCWTS), 74 top- fives, 130 top 10s and nine poles, while leading 4,030 laps.
Winning in the Desert
Roush Fenway has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with driver Mark Martin in the MENCS. Roush Fenway won the second-ever NASCAR XFINITY Series race at PIR in 2000, and Greg Biffle claimed their 100th overall XFINITY Series win at Phoenix in 2009. Carl Edwards also won there that fall to give Roush Fenway the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for Roush Fenway at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and MENCS events.
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has started 148 MENCS races at Phoenix, recording a total of seven victories, 34 top five finishes, 57 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 2,290 laps. Edwards earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Phoenix in the March 2013 event.
Short Track Prowess
In 628 MENCS starts on short tracks, Roush Fenway has earned 22 victories, 119 top-fives, 231 top-10s, 25 pole positions and has led 7,582 laps. Roush Fenway’s most recent victory on a short track came in the spring of 2014 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in the spring event with Edwards.
XFINITY Success
Phoenix is one of the strongest tracks for Roush Fenway’s XFINITY program. In 86 starts, the organization has won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 52 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010.
#NASCARGoesWest
As part of #NASCARGoesWest, Roush Fenway driver Bubba Wallace will be participating in some Major League Baseball Spring Training events with Orlando Meléndez “El Gato“ and Anthony Blakes “Buckets” of the Harlem Globetrotters at the Tempe Diablo Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Roush Fenway PHX Wins
1993 Martin Cup
2000 Burton Cup
2001 Burton Cup
2002 Kenseth Cup
2005-1 Busch Cup
2010-2 Edwards Cup
2013-1 Edwards Cup
2000 Burton NXS
2001 Biffle NXS
2005-2 Edwards NXS
2006-2 Kenseth NXS
2008-2 Edwards NXS
2009-1 Biffle NXS
2009-2 Edwards NXS
2010-2 Edwards NXS
1997-2 Ruttman Truck
2001 Biffle Truck
Roush Fenway at Phoenix International Raceway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 148 7 34 57 4 44222 2290 17.9 15.7 44222
NXS 86 8 27 52 5 16520 1406 10.9 11.5 16520
TRUCK 36 2 13 21 0 5195 334 12.3 12.4 5195
270 17 74 130 9 65937 4030 13.7 13.2 65937