Roush Fenway Invites Fans to “Take On” Drivers and Crew Chiefs in March Madness Challenge

Beat Roush Fenway drivers and fans in March Madness and win a Firesuit

Click here to sign up for the “RFR Bracket Challenge”

CONCORD, N.C. (March 15, 2017) – Once again, Roush Fenway Racing and its fans are getting in on the ‘March Madness.’ The team invites its fans to go head-to-head with its drivers and crew chiefs to pick the winners in this year’s 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship bracket.

In addition to the opportunity to go head-to-head with Roush Fenway’s driver lineup, the top-eight performing fans will win Roush Fenway hats, while the top-four will receive checkered flags signed by the Roush Fenway drivers. The winner will take home an authentic race-worn, Roush Fenway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series firesuit.

“I really enjoy watching March Madness each year,” said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang. “I think my bracket is pretty strong this year, we will have to see how it all pans out though – there’s always lots of upsets.”

“This is a unique opportunity for fans to compete against our brackets for a chance to win some awesome prizes from Roush Fenway.”

Entry into Roush Fenway’s bracket will be accepted until Thursday, March 16 at noon when the 2017 64-team tournament officially kicks off.

The team and its drivers travel to Arizona this weekend where Roush Fenway will compete at Phoenix International Raceway.

