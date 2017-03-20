Ross Chastain Phoenix preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Flex Seal Chevrolet 4

Phoenix International Raceway preview

DC Solar 200

Saturday, March 18

Race 4 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

CHASTAIN VETERAN AT PHOENIX

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ross Chastain rolls into Phoenix International Raceway this weekend with the confidence of a veteran.

Chastain has raced six times at the one-mile track, and he had one of his most successful days in major-league racing there in 2013, finishing second in a Camping World Truck Series race.

Chastain will drive the Flex Seal No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s DC Solar 200, the fourth race of the Xfinity Series season.

“Phoenix is a short but fast track, and I love racing there,” Chastain said. “It’s definitely a rhythm track, and if you get the right pace going, you can make up some ground in a hurry.”

Chastain is 18th in Xfinity driver points entering Phoenix.

Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

