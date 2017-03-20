Ross Chastain Phoenix preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 16, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Flex Seal Chevrolet 4
Phoenix International Raceway preview
DC Solar 200
Saturday, March 18
Race 4 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200
CHASTAIN VETERAN AT PHOENIX
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ross Chastain rolls into Phoenix International Raceway this weekend with the confidence of a veteran.
Chastain has raced six times at the one-mile track, and he had one of his most successful days in major-league racing there in 2013, finishing second in a Camping World Truck Series race.
Chastain will drive the Flex Seal No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s DC Solar 200, the fourth race of the Xfinity Series season.
“Phoenix is a short but fast track, and I love racing there,” Chastain said. “It’s definitely a rhythm track, and if you get the right pace going, you can make up some ground in a hurry.”
Chastain is 18th in Xfinity driver points entering Phoenix.
Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.