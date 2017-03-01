Harrison Rhodes Phoenix preview

by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 16, 2017

Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Phoenix International Raceway preview
DC Solar 200
Saturday, March 18
Race 4 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200

RHODES RETURNS TO PHOENIX

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Harrison Rhodes will race at Phoenix International Raceway for the fifth time in Saturday’s DC Solar 200 Xfinity Series race.

Rhodes has run in four Xfinity events at the one-mile track.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Phoenix again,” Rhodes said. “It’s a driver’s sort of track where you can move around and find a good groove to run in, and it’s very fast for a shorter track.”

Rhodes has a top finish of 10th this season and is 15th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

