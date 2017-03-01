Harrison Rhodes Phoenix preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Phoenix International Raceway preview

DC Solar 200

Saturday, March 18

Race 4 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

RHODES RETURNS TO PHOENIX

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Harrison Rhodes will race at Phoenix International Raceway for the fifth time in Saturday’s DC Solar 200 Xfinity Series race.

Rhodes has run in four Xfinity events at the one-mile track.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Phoenix again,” Rhodes said. “It’s a driver’s sort of track where you can move around and find a good groove to run in, and it’s very fast for a shorter track.”

Rhodes has a top finish of 10th this season and is 15th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

