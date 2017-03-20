Garrett Smithley Phoenix preview

Garrett SmithleyJD Motorsports with Gary KellerChevrolet 0Phoenix International Raceway previewDC Solar 200Saturday, March 18Race 4 of 33Laps: 200Miles: 200

SMITHLEY SET FOR PIR

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Garrett Smithley is ready to shoot for the top 10 again.

Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s DC Solar 200 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.

Smithley finished eighth in the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway and followed that run with finishes in the 20s at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“We want to kick our program in gear again at Phoenix,” Smithley said. “Daytona was a nice run to get things off to a great start. Now we need some good runs at the shorter tracks.”

Three races into the season, Smithley is 17th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.