Garrett Smithley Phoenix preview

by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 16, 2017

Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Phoenix International Raceway preview
DC Solar 200
Saturday, March 18
Race 4 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200

SMITHLEY SET FOR PIR

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Garrett Smithley is ready to shoot for the top 10 again.

Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s DC Solar 200 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.

Smithley finished eighth in the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway and followed that run with finishes in the 20s at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“We want to kick our program in gear again at Phoenix,” Smithley said. “Daytona was a nice run to get things off to a great start. Now we need some good runs at the shorter tracks.”

Three races into the season, Smithley is 17th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment





Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.