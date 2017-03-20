Garrett Smithley Phoenix preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 16, 2017
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Phoenix International Raceway preview
DC Solar 200
Saturday, March 18
Race 4 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200
SMITHLEY SET FOR PIR
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Garrett Smithley is ready to shoot for the top 10 again.
Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s DC Solar 200 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Smithley finished eighth in the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway and followed that run with finishes in the 20s at Atlanta and Las Vegas.
“We want to kick our program in gear again at Phoenix,” Smithley said. “Daytona was a nice run to get things off to a great start. Now we need some good runs at the shorter tracks.”
Three races into the season, Smithley is 17th in Xfinity driver points.
Practice is scheduled at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.