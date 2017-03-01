Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Can-Am Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 4: Camping World 500

22nd in Points: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 Can-Am/Kappa Ford team sit 22nd in owner and driver points going into the Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Matt, a west-coast native, considers Phoenix to be one of his favorite tracks on the schedule, and he and the team are looking for another great finish to maintain or strengthen their points position in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Deja Vu: “One of the reasons I really like going to Phoenix is because it reminds me a lot of a track I raced at a lot growing up,” said DiBenedetto. “I won a lot of races at Concord Speedway (formerly Concord Motorsports Park). It was a really fun half-mile track that drives similar to Phoenix, and even though I don’t have that many races at PIR, I feel like I’ve been there a million times.”

#NASCARGoesWest: With weather expected to be in the mid to upper 90’s this weekend, Phoenix will be one of the hotter races of the season. Getting grip on the warm track is sometimes a bit of a challenge. “Phoenix is really a drivers track,” Matt said. “In order to go fast there, you really have to back the corner up and not overdrive the car. With the heat, it really adds to the challenge and it’s going to be very important to get the No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Ford set up to perform over a long run.”

DiBenedetto on Phoenix: “I’m really glad that our team has been able to prove a lot of people wrong this year. We have gone out there every week and surprised people with our performance. We didn’t think Vegas would be one of our stronger races, but we still managed to get through it with a solid result thanks to the hard work and determination of our team. Gene and I know we have a good platform heading into Phoenix so the expectations are raised for our No.32 Can-Am/Kappa team and we’re hoping to continue what is already a great season.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-865 to serve as the primary car. This chassis is another new chassis to Go Fas Racing and has not yet raced for our team.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 30th

Average Finish: 27th

ABOUT OUR TEAM:

About Can-Am|BRP: BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

