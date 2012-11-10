CAST OF THE MOVIE “CAR DOGS” TO SERVE AS HONORARY RACE OFFICIALS FOR CAMPING WORLD 500 AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX – The NASCAR Camping World 500 race weekend at Phoenix Raceway is all about fast cars and the state of Arizona. It seems only appropriate that six members from the cast of the upcoming movie “Car Dogs” will be on hand this weekend to serve as honorary race officials for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 500, which starts at 12:30 p.m., PT.

The movie, which is scheduled to be released in select theaters on March 24, 2017, has many Arizona ties. Not only is the movie set in Scottsdale, but it also was shot there. The movie was written by Scottsdale native Mark King, while the director, Adam Collis, is currently a visiting professor of film at Arizona State University in Tempe.

King and Collis will be two of the six who will take part in Sunday’s race festivities. The others are cast members Josh Hopkins, Dash Mihok, Alessandra Torresani and Chris Mulkey. The film also stars comedian superstar George Lopez, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) and TV star Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”).

Car Dogs was made as part of Arizona State University’s Film Spark Feature Film Internship Program, which gave 85 ASU student interns and 15 recent alums the chance to learn filmmaking by working side by side on a feature film set with a professional Hollywood cast and crew.

“It is a great thrill to have the cast of ‘Car Dogs’ with us for the Camping World 500 on Sunday,” said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. “The movie has a distinct Arizona flavor, and we are honored to have them serve as honorary race officials for what should be fantastic day of racing and entertainment.”

The movie made its Arizona debut at the Phoenix Film Festival in March 2015.

Tickets to the Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to once again host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights on April 29. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the upcoming Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **