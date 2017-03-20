NASCAR Racing Schedule for Phoenix
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Mar. 16, 2017
NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series compete at the one-mile oval. Saturday’s XFINITY Series DC Solar 200 will be broadcast at 4 p.m. on FOX. The Cup Series Camping World 500 will be televised on FOX at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Camping World 500 will be comprised of three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will consist of 75 laps each with a final stage of 162 laps. Saturday’s XFINITY Series DC Solar 200 will also have three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will consist of 60 laps each with a final stage of 80 laps.
Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner and has the second-best driver rating (110.7) at Phoenix with eight wins, 13 top fives, 17 top 10s and one pole. Jimmie Johnson has the best driver rating (111.2) at the track and has earned four wins, 15 top fives, 19 top 10s and three poles. Chase Elliott, still looking for his first Cup win, has the third-best driver rating of 103.9.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, March 17:
On Track:
1-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1
2-3:25 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1
4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1
6-6:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1
7:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series
3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
12 p.m.: Daniel Suarez
12:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash: Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft
3:40 p.m.: Kyle Larson
5:15 p.m.: Ryan Blaney
5:30 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
5:45 p.m.: Joey Logano
Approx. 8:45 p.m.: Post-qualifying press conferences
Saturday, March 18:
On Track:
Noon-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2
1:05 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS2
2:30-3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS2
4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series DC Solar 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) – FOX
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
6:30 p.m.: Post-Race Press Conference (time approx.)
Sunday, March 19:
On Track:
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 500 (312 laps, 312 miles) – FOX
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
7 p.m.: Post-Race Press Conference (time approx.)
Camping World 500 Entry ListPhoenix Entry List March 2017 MENCS C1704_PREENTNUM