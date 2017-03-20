Globe Life to Partner with Roush Fenway Racing’s Bubba Wallace

CONCORD, N.C. (March 17, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing announces Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company has signed on to partner with NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver Bubba Wallace for the 2017 season.

The partnership will see Globe Life serve as an associate for two races, beginning this week at Phoenix International Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway, and as the primary partner on Wallace’s No. 6 Ford Mustang at back-to-back races at Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

“We are very excited to partner with Globe Life,” said Wallace, who is currently fifth in the NXS point standings, and coming off of back-to-back top-six finishes. “Globe Life is a leading insurance company that has been protecting families for decades and it would be great to reward them with a trip to Victory Lane.”

Globe Life’s sister company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, is also a Roush Fenway partner, sponsoring Trevor Bayne in the No. 6 Ford Fusion in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for five races.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the up and coming Bubba Wallace in the XFINITY Series and love the excitement he brings to racing,” said Bill Leavell, president and CEO of Globe Life Direct Response. “This is Globe Life’s first experience with a NASCAR team, and we can’t wait to see our name and logo on Bubba’s No. 6 Ford Mustang.”

The NXS event at Phoenix International Raceway is set for Sat., March 18 at 4 pm ET and will be televised live on FOX.

Globe Life was founded in 1951 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, specializing in direct to consumer products. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) with more than 2,000 employees headquartered in McKinney, Texas (named #1 Best Place to Live by “Money” magazine in 2014). Globe Life has 4 million policies in force (as of December 2016) and is now the top volume issuer of ordinary, individual life insurance policies in the United States as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2015. Globe Life is The Official Life Insurance Company of the Texas Rangers and naming rights sponsor of Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, where the Texas Rangers call home. The Company’s charitable efforts include the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, FC Dallas Foundation, Special Olympics, and Operation Warrior Wishes.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

