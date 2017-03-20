Truex on his Win Being buried by Vegas Fight

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. does burnouts in celebration of his victory in the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a victory that was overshadowed by a post-race brawl on pit road involving Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Most race weekends, a driver winning the race is the top story. But on some weekends, the race win gets buried under other events.

Last weekend in Sin City fell into the latter category.

Martin Truex Jr., who led 150 of 267 laps, passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go — thanks to a broken part on his car — and scored the victory in the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was his fourth victory in the last 15 races, half of his career victories, which is significant considering he went 218 races between his first career win in 2007 and second win in 2013, and another 69 before winning his third two years later.

Putting aside the well-documented perseverance of his career, he also swept all three stages in the race.

Any other weekend, his performance would’ve been the top story.

But it played second-fiddle to the post-race brawl between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano following the conclusion of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas.

Truex was a little disappointed that his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team didn’t get the spotlight, but his team “got the trophy and the points” and that’s all that matters “at the end of the day.”

“Hate it a little bit for my team for maybe not getting the recognition they deserve, but all in all, we got what we wanted out of Vegas, and looking forward to making positive highlights,” he said.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **